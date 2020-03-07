© REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo



Lebanon's PM Hassan Diab has announced his country is unable to pay the $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9 and will default for the first time.The move to not pay the outstanding debt and to launch upcoming negotiations with creditors was made unanimously at a cabinet meeting before Diab made the announcement on Saturday.This decision marks the country's first ever default on its sovereign debt.Diab says it is impossible to pay creditors at a time when his own country faces so many struggles.Lebanon's debt is now equal to 170 percent its GDP (gross domestic product), which the president says is more than the country can currently "bear."Diab, who became prime minister only in January after being appointed by President Michel Aoun, says "corruption" has "eaten" the state and crippled his country's economy.