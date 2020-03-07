According to eyewitnesses, together with the ammunition, up to ten unknown people of eastern appearance in black uniform arrived at the temporary deployment point of the 93rd brigade.

Reinforcements from the ranks of terrorist groups in the Middle East arrived at the Kiev militants on the front line with the Lugansk People's Republic, according to the Office of the People's Police of the LPR.The defense department of the Republic announced the information received by the intelligence: in the area of ​​n. Muratovo arrived two trucks with ammunition.Note that n. Muratovo is located on the other side of the front line from the long-suffering village of Donetsk, which has been covered by shells for 6 years.