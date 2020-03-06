Zelensky
© Genya Savilov/Getty Images
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday dismissed his entire Cabinet of ministers, citing their decisions to place too many foreigners on the boards of state companies.

"The citizens of our country on governing boards of our companies are feeling like an ethnic minority," Zelensky said in a speech to Parliament, in which he also thanked Western nations that financially aid and support Ukraine.

Zelensky was also critical of poor job performances by his Cabinet members over the last six months, but expressed gratitude that none of them had been involved in a corruption scandal.

Of the Ukraine parliament's 450 members, 335 voted in favor of dismissing the Cabinet.

The move by Zelensky, who won election last year following a successful career in comedy, is seen as an acknowledgement that his Cabinet faced a certain lack of experienced political professionals.

It is not uncommon for Western allies of Ukraine to attach foreign aid contributions to independent appointees on the boards of state companies, the goal being to keep a watchful eye out for corruption.

Though recently, there has been more significant pushback by Ukrainian politicians and businessmen (titles that often coincide) against Western economic policies being imposed on Ukrainian banks and companies.