Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday dismissed his entire Cabinet of ministers, citing their decisions to place too many foreigners on the boards of state companies.Zelensky said in a speech to Parliament, in which he also thanked Western nations that financially aid and support Ukraine.Zelensky was also critical ofbut expressed gratitude that none of them had been involved in a corruption scandal.Of the Ukraine parliament's 450 members, 335 voted in favor of dismissing the Cabinet.The move by Zelensky, who won election last year following a successful career in comedy, is seen as an acknowledgement that his Cabinet faced a certain lack of experienced political professionals.the goal being to keep a watchful eye out for corruption.Though recently, there has been more significant pushback by Ukrainian politicians and businessmen (titles that often coincide) against Western economic policies being imposed on Ukrainian banks and companies.