Billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management has taken a 'sizable stake' and intends to 'push for changes', reports Bloomberg NewsA major Republican donor has purchased a stake in Twitter and is reportedly seeking to oust its chief executive, Jack Dorsey.Bloomberg News first reported that Elliott Management has taken a "sizable stake" and "and plans to push for changes at the social media company, including replacing Dorsey".Paul Singer, the billionaire founder of Elliott Management, is a Republican mega-donor who opposed Donald Trump during the real-estate magnate's run for the presidential nomination but has since come onside.After a White House visit in February 2017, Trump said Singer "was very much involved with the anti-Trump or, as they say, 'Never Trump', and Paul just left, and he's given us his total support and it's all about unification".Trump famously communicates with the public largely through Twitter, at the expense of traditional media strategy.Twitter made headlines in October when it announced a ban on political advertising. Its use and potential manipulation by politicians of all stripes, from Trump to Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg, remains a source of fierce contention.Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter, is also chief executive of Square, an online payment company. In November, he announced a plan to live and work in Africa for part of each year.It was reported that those moves were motivations for Singer's desire to push Dorsey out. Other stakeholders have voiced concern about Dorsey's leadership and Twitter has seen its share price struggle, although it recently reported quarterly revenue above $1bn for the first time.News of the Elliott stake saw Twitter's share price rise on Friday, during general market slides in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.Neither Elliott nor Twitter immediately offered comment.