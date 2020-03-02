© REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

France's Louvre unexpectedly kept its doors shut on Sunday, saying management is discussing the Covid-19 situation. The Twitterati were amused, unlike hundreds of people freezing in the street instead of gazing at the Mona Lisa.as a statement explained, prompting the museum to remain closed on Sunday. Three hours after the announcement, the museum said that it would not open at all on March 1, and left people in the dark regarding Monday.The closure drew quite a few snickering comments online, as people responded with pictures of masterpieces with medical masks.The Louvre is France's biggest tourist attraction, so it's safe to assume that many of the people affected were foreign tourists whose holiday plans were disrupted by the response to the epidemic.France has around 100 confirmed cases of the infection, including at least two that ended in death.