© Tik Tok / ameliamarino89

But when it's hard to tell the difference between child grooming tactics and progressiveness, a huge problem arises.

Sophia Narwitz is a writer and journalist from the US. Outside of her work on RT, she is a primary writer for Colin Moriarty's Side Quest content, and she manages her own YouTube channel. Follow her on Twitter @SophNar0747

Another day, and another piece of media is circulating the web that depicts a child in an uncomfortable situation. This time a drag queen dances suggestively for a small girl.The video, uploaded on Tiktok, opens with a scantily clad male with his rear cheeks hanging out, crawling on hands and knees towards the child sitting in a chair. Taking on the air of a scene from a strip club, patrons of the restaurant clap and cheer. He then stands up with his short shorts, leaving little to the imagination, dances a bit, and then kneels next to the girl, as he says something to her while jiggling his booty.People within the media go so far as to tout drag kids as stunning and brave, and drag queen story time is pushed to the masses within progressive woke culture.As previously reported on, even the videos of the drag children we're led to believe are influential entities are greeted by downvotes and comments worried about their futures.I can attest that we're not all like that, although, alarmingly, the people they're highlighting are very much real, as are the reactions from the fringe left who clap it on. Watch the TikTok video and not a single adult has a horrid expression on their face. They're cheering on a male sexually advancing on a young girl. I don't know what this says about them, but it says nothing about me.