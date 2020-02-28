Meteor fireball over Croatia
© Tomislav Car
A spectacular meteor fireball exploded over Croatia and Slovenia in the northern Balkans today at 10:34 local time (09:34 UTC), Feb 28th. There are numerous reports of a loud sonic boom with the accompanying shockwave which was strong enough to show up on seismographs as an earthquake.

The Dubrovnik Times reports that in Zagreb, there was a strong rumble and tremors. A tremor was felt throughout the city, so at first everybody thought that it was an earthquake.


According to STA - Slovenska Tiskovna Agencija Slovenian and Croatian media have published pictures of white smoke in the sky, estimated to be at a height of about 30 kilometres.