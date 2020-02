© AP Photo/David Zalubowski

And it may seem hard to believe, but the deaths Chernobyl will have caused from radiation-induced cancer over several

decades

is expected to amount to fewer deaths worldwide than those caused by coal power plant

pollution

each

month

.

Environmentally-friendly solutions are a dime a dozen. But if you look closely, you'll find that some claims are misleading at best, and at worst, simply wrong. Conversely, there are solutions that sound harmful to the environment but are actually viable, clean energy alternatives. Common misconceptions for both categories can prove costly in more ways than one. And two rather popular misconceptions concern electric vehicles and nuclear energy.And how environmentally-friendly electric vehicles are when the rubber meets the road ultimately depends on where their electric power is sourced. Indeed,And vehicles powered by the average European electric mix only have about 25-30% less greenhouse gas emissions than gas or diesel-powered vehicles do, so even on a greener electric mix, electric vehicles are far from claims of zero emissions.These reality checks are not an indictment of electric vehicles — they simply serve to remind that even "green" technology can be harmful. Electric vehicles someday may have a large market that can provide significant environmental benefits under the right circumstances. Those circumstances, though, are better manufacturing processes and a less-carbon-intense electric supply. And one of the largest sources of reliable emissions-free electricity is nuclear power.Nuclear power is a promising energy source, but it carries a bad reputation. Over half of Americans oppose nuclear energy, and even more oppose it globally. After all, why risk generating electricity from the same power as our most destructive weapons? Comparing deaths per unit of energy produced, nuclear power is 330 times safer than coal, 250 times safer than oil and 38 times safer than natural gas. And even with the accident in Chernobyl in 1986 — the worst nuclear power disaster in history — it bears noting that no nuclear reactor outside of the Soviet Union was designed as poorly, making the meltdown circumstances irreplicable in most of the world.Subject to high safety standards and tight international controls , nuclear power has become the safest , most scalable source in the world. Indeed, by averting air pollution, NASA estimates that nuclear energy has saved roughly two million lives since 1970.We must look at the data and information available to see which energy solutions work and which ought to be improved upon. Because popular misconceptions can stifle useful innovation and hide the shortcomings of some purportedly green technology. And that's a costly way to not solve problems.Jakob Puckett is a policy analyst at the Show-Me Institute and a Young Voices contributor.