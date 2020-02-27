Earth Changes
Summer snow in Tasmania, Australia
Zoe Tidman
Independent
Thu, 27 Feb 2020 19:50 UTC
Independent
Thu, 27 Feb 2020 19:50 UTC
Mountainous parts of Tasmania, an island off Australia's south coast, saw "just enough snow to settle" on Thursday, according to a Bureau of Meteorology forecaster.
Glen Perrin said the conditions are likely to last until the early hours of Friday local time.
The national weather service said that more snow could fall above around 1000m in parts of Tasmania, including Mount Field and Mount Wellington.
A video shared on social media showed snow falling across a ski club in Ben Lomond, a mountain in the region's north.
Mr Perrin from the Bureau of Meteorology said it was "not unusual for us to get snow at any time of year," adding that the conditions were the result of cold air being blown in.
The snow follows months of extreme weather during the country's tumultuous summer, which runs between December and February.
Blazes and flooding have plagued the country, with wet weather bringing relief from fires but causing its own set of problems.
Storms triggered flash flooding in parts of Australia in January, submerging areas of Brisbane and Queensland.
Authorities welcomed the promise of wet weather, which doused blazes as the country battled its worst wildfire season on record.
Fires have killed around one billion animals and at least 32 people since they started last year, as well as torching thousands of homes.
Emergency authorities in Victoria said on Thursday that there were no ongoing significant blazes, while New South Wales fire service - another region badly-hit by extreme weather - said firefighters were still working to battle "heightened level of activity" in some areas.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Rashid Khalidi takes on the 'hegemonic narrative' of Jewish nationalism in personal new book
- MSM's anti-Sanders venom has them digging through archives & smearing veteran American reporter (because Russia!)
- Summer snow in Tasmania, Australia
- Lightning bolt kills two boys in Zimbabwe
- Lightning bolt kills 20 cattle in Zimbabwe
- Court rules Trump admin can withhold federal grants from sanctuary cities
- Pro-Assange rally held outside jail holding whistleblower Chelsea Manning, hactivist Jeremy Hammond, to protest 'same web of corruption'
- Chelsea Manning's brave grand jury resistance a major hurdle for US prosecutors in Assange extradition hearing
- Assange extradition hearing is Damocles sword over journalists' heads while UK mainstream media participate in his crucifixion
- Convenient hysteria: US is no longer sugar-coating the fact its nuclear drills are aimed at Russia
- Turkey threatens Syria again, says 'will do what's necessary' if Syrians don't retreat in Idlib
- Biggest explosion since the Big Bang discovered
- Biden's own campaign debunks his claim to have been arrested for Nelson Mandela
- Declassified FBI memos undercut Mueller team claims that Papadopoulos hindered Russia probe
- Damning: Ex-FBI unit chief blows whistle on Comey, McCabe over warrantless spying, abuse of civil liberties, millions in wasted spending
- 'Tigers' and 'wolves' duke it out in court: Russian armored car maker sues biker association leader over trademark
- Tehran cancels prayers as coronavirus cases spike, two more officials come down with virus - plus other worldwide developments
- Milwaukee Miller brewery shooting: Six Molson Coors workers, including shooter, dead in rampage
- Protesters hurl stones at police during second night of riots against migrant camps in Lesbos
- Major flood in Indonesia's capital Jakarta for 2nd time this year with at least 9 dead - month's worth of rain in 24 hours (UPDATES)
- Court rules Trump admin can withhold federal grants from sanctuary cities
- Chelsea Manning's brave grand jury resistance a major hurdle for US prosecutors in Assange extradition hearing
- Assange extradition hearing is Damocles sword over journalists' heads while UK mainstream media participate in his crucifixion
- Convenient hysteria: US is no longer sugar-coating the fact its nuclear drills are aimed at Russia
- Turkey threatens Syria again, says 'will do what's necessary' if Syrians don't retreat in Idlib
- Biden's own campaign debunks his claim to have been arrested for Nelson Mandela
- Declassified FBI memos undercut Mueller team claims that Papadopoulos hindered Russia probe
- Damning: Ex-FBI unit chief blows whistle on Comey, McCabe over warrantless spying, abuse of civil liberties, millions in wasted spending
- 'Can't participate, can't communicate': Day 3 of Assange's US extradition hearing
- 'Minsk pact needs to be implemented to build trust' - PM of Albania & OSCE chair
- Sanders calls Netanyahu a 'reactionary racist', says he'll consider moving US embassy back to Tel Aviv
- House Republicans considering criminal referrals against Mueller prosecutors
- 120 years too late, US House finally passes law to make lynching a federal crime
- Pentagon adopts new ethical principles for using Artificial Intelligence in war
- Iran nuclear accord parties meeting to try to salvage deal
- The whole Democratic primary is an Obama lookalike contest (and everyone's losing)
- Craig Murray: Your man in the public gallery - Assange hearing Day 2
- No difference between Gantz and Netanyahu but he's the lesser of two evils - Palestinian scholars
- On Trump's betrayal of Julian Assange
- "A cover-up": UK gov destroyed report into suicides linked to unreasonable social security sanctions
- Rashid Khalidi takes on the 'hegemonic narrative' of Jewish nationalism in personal new book
- MSM's anti-Sanders venom has them digging through archives & smearing veteran American reporter (because Russia!)
- Pro-Assange rally held outside jail holding whistleblower Chelsea Manning, hactivist Jeremy Hammond, to protest 'same web of corruption'
- 'Tigers' and 'wolves' duke it out in court: Russian armored car maker sues biker association leader over trademark
- Tehran cancels prayers as coronavirus cases spike, two more officials come down with virus - plus other worldwide developments
- Milwaukee Miller brewery shooting: Six Molson Coors workers, including shooter, dead in rampage
- Protesters hurl stones at police during second night of riots against migrant camps in Lesbos
- Project Veritas: ABC News' David Wright identifies as 'a socialist'
- SOTT Focus: Debunking The Smear That Assange Recklessly Published Unredacted Documents
- Production of drugs in Afghanistan 35-folded after US invasion, according to official
- Gun-toting cops endanger students and turn schools into prisons
- Best of the Web: A top-tier Chinese virology lab is unable to quell the coronavirus conspiracy theories around it
- Is Bernie Sanders wrong? Fidel Castro did not give Cuba literacy or better healthcare, claims lawyer
- Good riddance to Harvey Weinstein, a repugnant pig who brutalized both women and cinema
- Hunter Biden files motion to postpone child support deposition
- Social contagion: Teenage transgender row splits Sweden as dysphoria diagnoses soar by 1,500%
- National poll shows Sanders surpasses Biden with African Americans
- The Nobel Peace Prize is a sick joke
- Coronavirus spreading in Iran, Bahrain locks down schools, Tokyo Olympics may be cancelled
- Why we must win the fight for free speech
- Laser tech reveals secrets of 100km Maya road
- Farming gave us salmonella, ancient DNA suggests
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Zarathustra Returns! What We Can Learn From The Persian Prophet
- Unknown Iron Age kingdom discovered under mound in central Turkey
- Giant armadillo fossils discovered in dried-up riverbed
- Humans survived largest known volcanic eruption
- Drone finds lost tomb with 72 ancient skeletons from extinct Canary Islands civilization
- Study: When humans stop hunting and gathering, bones get weak
- Syria's 'lost province': The Hatay question returns
- Mythical founder Romulus tomb rediscovered beneath the Forum in Rome
- Fossils discovered in the Sahara reveal catfish and tilapia swam in rivers 12,000 years ago
- 28,500 year old fossil site supports date for dog domestication during Ice Age
- Solzhenitsyn and Suvorov: Is reading the "anti-Russian traitors" a good or bad idea?
- Stone Age hunter-gatherers' diet may have been full of heavy-metals, and during a time of sea level rise
- Earliest interbreeding event between ancient human populations discovered
- Radar clues reignite debate over hidden burial chambers
- Best of the Web: Mysterious egalitarian 'megasites' could rewrite history of world's first cities
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Zoroastrianism: The Ancient System of Values That Sought to Change The World, And Did
- Neanderthal skeleton dated to 70,000 years ago discovered at 'flower burial' site in Iraq
- The Italian 'Years of Lead' and secret 'strategy of tension' that may be a foreshadowing of America's future
- Biggest explosion since the Big Bang discovered
- In episode 3 of Secrets of the Cell, Michael Behe tests "the power of evolution"
- Behe and Swamidass debate evolution and intelligent design at Texas A&M
- Best of the Web: Asteroid invasion: Since three years ago, Earth has had an additional moon!
- Sunspots may cause mass whale strandings, new study suggests
- New experiment with human stem cells ends up rapidly curing diabetes in mice
- Flashback: Black Death casts a genetic shadow over England
- First animal without mitochondria and that doesn't breathe discovered
- Choosy eggs may pick sperm for their genes, defying Mendel's law
- Mysterious dimming star Betelgeuse brightens again, dashes hopes of imminent premature death
- Mars is seismically active, NASA's InSight lander reveals
- Scientists eye the Martian underground in search for alien life
- Scientists are using nuclear weapons surveillance tech to 'hear' tornadoes
- Small eye movements are critical for 20/20 vision says new study
- Origins of immune system mapped
- Reviewing Brian Greene's new book 'Until the End of Time': Big vision, but only shows the pitfalls of reductive materialism
- How earthquakes deform gravity
- Melting rock with millimeter waves to go into large scale testing
- Mass grave from 1348 shows Black Death was equally catastrophic to rural England
- Methane emitted via fossil fuel use in the last 200 years 'vastly underestimated', but pre-history levels have been much higher
- Summer snow in Tasmania, Australia
- Lightning bolt kills two boys in Zimbabwe
- Lightning bolt kills 20 cattle in Zimbabwe
- Major flood in Indonesia's capital Jakarta for 2nd time this year with at least 9 dead - month's worth of rain in 24 hours (UPDATES)
- At least 8 dead after flash floods and landslides in Santander and Caldas, Colombia
- 21-year-old Unalaska snowmachiner dies in avalanche in Alaska
- Flock of more than 100 birds dead along road in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania
- UK's mild winter disrupting animal hibernation and insect behavior
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Tanimbar, Indonesia and is felt in Darwin, NT
- Banana, avocado and potato crops in the Canary Islands hit by wind and calima
- Emergency evacuation in Ironbridge, UK, as flooding overwhelms River Severn defences
- Heavy rains, flooding pummel Cairo and parts of Egypt
- Blood-red snow appears at Ukrainian polar station in Antarctic
- 25 more dead starlings found at another location in North Wales
- 670 cetacean species dead on French coast since start of year - 11,000 dolphins found in 2019
- Northern China wakes up to 5 suns in the sky
- Severe thunderstorm creates havoc in Perth, Australia
- Floods after heavy rain in Malawi with 4 killed
- Breckenridge ski resort in Colorado hits 300 inches of snow: 'We still have 3 months left'
- Copper Mountain in Colorado sees snowiest February ever with 88 inches of powder
- Reports of meteor fireball seen over Aberdeen, Scotland
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Tucson, Arizona
- Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 days
- Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, Spain
- A falling meteor fireball caught on camera in Russia's Karelia
- Bolide lights up night sky over Dominican Republic
- Huge meteor fireball filmed exploding over Alberta ski resort - 2nd for the province in 10 days
- Videos show meteor fireball exploding over central Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured on camera over eastern England
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Obesity similar to premature aging say scientists
- First known case of person who urinates alcohol discovered
- The Great Placebo scandal
- Rep. Heidi Sampson: Yes, Big Pharma pulls the strings
- Cut thru myths to see facts about COVID-19
- Best of the Web: 2020: The year the vaccine pendulum swings?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Keto for Type II Diabetes: Dangerous or Miraculous?
- Even after FDA approval 1 in 3 drugs have safety issues
- Vegan foods are ruining the planet
- Apocalypse Now! Insects, pesticide and a public health crisis
- Israeli tested negative on cruise ship tests positive on return home, 11 nationals now in 14 day quarantine
- Georgia Ede: Brainwashed — The mainstreaming of nutritional mythology
- Developmental exposure to BPA substitutes can lead to serious health consequences
- Second case of mumps confirmed at school in New Jersey
- Benefits of walking in the rain
- Heart doctors 'held back stent death data'
- Study reveals how too much fluoride causes defects in tooth enamel
- A common cough syrup drug just passed another trial as Parkinson's treatment
- Researchers find a western-style diet can impair brain function
- 'Western-style' diet is making you fat and stupid, study says
- Stress in small children separated from their parents may alter genes
- My three-year-old should not know about 'stress'
- It was me, I did it: Why no one takes accountability anymore
- The Theory of Positive Disintegration 101: On Becoming Your Authentic Self
- Meditation changes the function and structure of the brain in a positive way
- Why mushroom-picking is the best form of mindfulness
- New research seeks to identify location of brain consciousness
- Help a Darwinist tell the difference between boys and girls
- In the "Mathematical Glory" of the Universe, Physicist Discovered the "Truly Divine"
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Russians declare election too chaotic for them to successfully interfere
- US Intelligence sources reveal that ALL presidential candidates are Russian agents...except Pete Buttigieg
- Trump retweets epic Bollywood movie edit of his upcoming trip to India
- Mysterious 'PUTIN' group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Las Vegas to protest Dem debate
- Man stumbles upon baby bears 'dancing' in forest, thinks he's imagining things
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
Defending the homeland against terrorism
Quote of the Day
In order to learn, one must change one's mind.
- Orson Scott Card
Recent Comments
Same genes that react on circumcision?
BEST PRESIDENT EVER!! TRUMP 2020
Seems like Russia is going to stop the Turkish interference. Russia: Turkey continues to violate the agreements on Syria by supporting armed...
One overlooked fact is the timing of these extradition hearings which are obviously leading the headlines. A quite convenient distraction for the...
Is anything from the world of medicine actually accurate ? Big pharma,through their subsidary corporations the AMA & CDC have polluted the...
Comment: Four days earlier summer snow hit Mount Taranaki in New Zealand