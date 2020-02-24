Breckenridge broke its own February record last weekOver the past two decades, Breck's average by the end of February was about 225 inches.Winter Park has had its third-snowiest February, with 86 inches. The record for Winter Park is 122.3 inches in 1993, when it snowed every day of the month except Valentine's Day. Winter Park probably won't get enough snow this week to break its record, but it's less than 2 inches behind its second-snowiest month (1989).