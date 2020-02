© Brian Snyder/REUTERS



An Italian neuroscientist researching the possibility of human head transplants believes that the procedure could help people with gender dysmorphia.Dr Sergio Canavero, of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group, published a summary of the technique, known as 'Gemini' spinal cord fusion, in the Surgical Neurology International journal this month.In an interview with Newsweek, Dr Canavero said that the procedure could have wide-ranging implications for those who feel trapped in their own bodies, a condition he says prompts many to commit suicide. "Why not give them a chance?" he says.. I'm not getting into it, I'll leave that to society."Dr Canavero told New Scientist he believes that head transplants could be carried out safely within two years. He says that a Russian patient has already volunteered to undergo the surgery. He intends to cover the costs of the operation by crowdfunding through sales of his book, Head Transplantation and the Quest for Immortality.Paris Lees, a prominent UK journalist and transsexual activist, says:She adds that identifying and assisting young trans peopleshould mean that such drastic surgery remains unnecessary.Bruno Frenguelli is the current secretary of the British Neuroscience Association and a professor of neuroscience at the University of Warwick. Professor Frenguelli says that the difficulties of aligning the neurones and blood vessels from donor and recipient poses an insurmountable obstacle to head transplants, at least in the near future.Professor Frenguelli says the surgery also raises ethical questions, such as whether a donor body would not better be used for organ donation to multiple recipients than an individual head.Arthur Caplan, head of medical ethics at New York University Langone Medical Center, wrote in Forbes that the concept of head transplantation isDr Canavero remains optimistic about the potential of the method, which he thinks could also be used to treat victims of paralysis."If you are suffering an incurable, muscle wasting disorder, laid up day in day out, with no possibility of recovery and I can offer a new chance, what would you say?"Dr Canavero will lay out his ideas at the American Academy of Neurological and Orthopaedic Surgeons conference in Maryland in June. He first proposed the idea of human head transplantation in 2013 Head transplants have been attempted before with animals, most notably by Robert White in 1970 . White and a team of researchers from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, transplanted the head of one monkey onto another's body. The monkey survived for nine days but couldn't move its body, as the spinal cords had not been fused.