Objective:Health - Keto for Type II Diabetes: Dangerous or Miraculous?
Sott.net
Mon, 24 Feb 2020 00:00 UTC
But that doesn't mean it has anything like mainstream acceptance. Quite the opposite. Recently the Department of Veteran Affairs announced a partnership with Virta Health Corp., a company that has been using ketogenic interventions for Type II Diabetes to great success. This, of course, brought out the professional nay-sayers, claiming (without evidence) that the diet is dangerous, that simply by trying this intervention the VA is irresponsibly lending legitimacy to a fad diet that will ruin people's health.
On this episode of Objective:Health, we take a closer look at the keto diet and its promise for Type II Diabetes. Is there any legitimacy to the haters' complaints?
Running Time: 00:22:58
Download: MP3 — 20.6 MB
SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Keto for Type II Diabetes: Dangerous or Miraculous?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Keto for Type II Diabetes: Dangerous or Miraculous?
As nightfall does not come at once, neither does oppression...There is a twilight when everything remains seemingly unchanged. And it is in such a twilight that we must be most aware of change in the air -- however slight -- lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.
