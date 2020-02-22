© Reuters / Lucy Nicholson 6

Hollywood's drive for diversity was once a benign movement to give under-represented groups the screen time they're due. It's grown into a quality killer, soon to be enforced by woke computer algorithms.Birthed from the outrage of #OscarsSoWhite and intensified during the #MeToo era, Progressive check-boxing is killing audiences' enjoyment of the entertainment industry.In 2016, several progressive celebrities, including then-President Barack Obama, attacked the film industry for what they described as racism against black nominees due to the lack of nominations in major acting categories. Before the Academy could address those complaints, feminists began demanding more representation for an industry that is "too male." Actresses such as Natalie Portman have harshly criticized the film industry for its failure to nominate women as directors and others have followed her lead.Universal Entertainment Group became the second Hollywood studio behind Walt Disney to use "Spellcheck for Bias," a software tool to reveal "unconscious bias" in how minorities and women are portrayed and represented in entertainment. That way studios can rewrite and recast their projects to match progressive-friendly standards.In recent times, woke reboots have seen the return of such franchises like Saved By The Bell, but this time with a transgender lead, Party of Five repackaged as a family of illegal immigrants, and Walker Texas Ranger marketed on a 'gay conservative' supporting character.There was hope that the social engineering of feminist Ghostbusters or Charlie's Angels would relieve the progressive browbeating of "too white and too male," but it has only caused the industry to move even further to the left, which many believe was the objective from the beginning.