Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign will reportedly pay hundreds of people $2,500 a month to promote the candidate via text message and their personal social media feeds.The billionaire's team is now hiring more than 500 "deputy digital organizers" to work up to 30 hours a week and promote his talking points to online friends and phone contact lists, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a staffer in California and internal documents.The outreach is limited to California, which holds its presidential primary election on March 3, but could expand nationwide, The Journal reported.The Bloomberg presidential campaign team has been contacted for comment about the unique strategy by Newsweek. "One of the most effective ways of reaching voters is by activating their friends and network," a spokesperson for the outreach campaign told The Journal.Metrics published separately by Facebook and Google indicate Bloomberg vastly outspending other candidates, with messages currently focused on criticizing President Donald Trump. Bloomberg has a real-time net worth of more than $64 billion, according to Forbes.It remains unclear how Facebook — which tracks ad spending and makes influencers label their sponsored posts — will classify the Bloomberg campaign's form of voter outreach.Such posts would not be added to the candidate's Ad Library unless the account pays to boost the spread of the post, The Verge reported. For now, those rules only apply in the U.S."Branded content is different from advertising, but in either case we believe it's important people know when they're seeing paid content on our platforms," Facebook said. "That's why we have an Ad Library where anyone can see who paid for an ad and why we require creators to disclose any paid partnerships through our branded content tools."After hearing from multiple campaigns, we agree that there's a place for branded content in political discussion on our platforms. We're allowing US-based political candidates to work with creators to run this content, provided the political candidates are authorized and the creators disclose any paid partnerships through our branded content tools."Bloomberg — who entered the 2020 race later than his rival candidates — turned heads last week after a variety of social media pages and influencers uploaded memes about him. The accounts involved included @DoYouEvenLift, @WhitePeopleHumor, and @TheFunnyIntrovert.For his part, Bloomberg has rejected that suggestion."I'm doing exactly the same thing they're doing, except that I am using my own money," he said in an interview with CBS This Morning last December, as reported by Politico."They're using somebody else's money, and those other people expect something from them. Nobody gives you money if they don't expect something, and I don't want to be bought."