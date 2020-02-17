Society's Child
Barnard College student stabbed to death, 14-year-old boy charged with murder
ABC News
Sat, 15 Feb 2020 19:55 UTC
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of Tessa Majors, a Barnard freshman who was killed in December 2019 in Morningside Park, New York, police and prosecutors announced Saturday.
Rashaun Weaver is facing two counts of murder in the second degree -- one count of intentional murder and the other a felony murder -- and multiple counts of robbery.
He is being charged as an adult.
Dermot F. Shea, the New York City Police Commissioner, said at a press conference he was "confident that we have the person in custody who stabbed her."
Blood evidence, smartphone evidence and the defendant's own statements painted what Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance called a "gruesome picture."
Vance said that Majors' last words were "Help me. I'm being robbed."
Majors, of Virginia, fought back against three young teens who tried to rob her, police have said.
Video surveillance showed that Majors entered Morningside Park around 6:43 p.m., while around the same time, Weaver and two others entered the park at a different location, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.
The three were seen initially appearing to follow a man, but stopped doing so at some point and then surrounded a woman, who was not Majors, on a staircase, the complaint stated.
A man came down the steps at the same time and the three are then allegedly seen turning around and walking back down the stairs. About two minutes later, a witness told police he heard a male voice telling someone to give him their phone and then a woman screamed, "Help me. I'm being robbed," according to the complaint.
Majors could then be seen struggling with the three teenagers before she broke free and staggered up the steps. She was found and rushed to St. Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m.
An audio recording of Weaver heard him say that he tried to take Majors' phone, but she "was hanging onto her phone" and that he "hit with her a knife," according to the complaint.
DNA recovered from Majors' fingers matches Weaver's DNA, according to the complaint.
A 13-year-old had previously been charged with aiding the attack and is awaiting a March trial in family court. Vance said in the charges against the 14-year-old, "we will be very careful to safeguard all the rights he has."
"Only a fair process will result in true justice for Tessa Majors," he said.
The 14-year-old will return to court on Feb. 19. His attorney had no comment when reached by ABC News.
Reader Comments
This is worth a read:
'White Girl Bleed A Lot': The Return of Racial Violence to America and How the Media Ignore It by Colin Flaherty [Link]
I also used to listen to a bit of Tommy Sotomayor (he's on youtube) -he's a black guy who tells the truth about black crime (including black on black)
I was shocked when I learned about the Witchita massacre and realized that the MSM covered up such a horrific story. It's absolutely shocking that the MSM devoted non-stop coverage of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, with completely FRAUDULENT narratives, yet they ignored this REAL and HORRIFIC crime:
The Wichita Massacre — A Shameless Media Coverup [Link]
I had the same reaction when I heard about this case (as in how could the MSM ignore such a horrific crime!!!):
Murders of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom [Link]
But, apparently, I must be some kind of a "white supremacist" for complaining about such matters...
SPCL White supremacists are increasingly using black-on-white crimes like one recent Tennessee case to protest 'political correctness'
[Link]
Weaver? That's Irish, right?
14 years old? Well, he's "only a lad" then...... [Link]