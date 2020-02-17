Puppet Masters
Saudi Arabia responds to military jet downed by Houthis with airstrikes killing 30 Yemenis
Sputnik
Mon, 17 Feb 2020 05:46 UTC
According to General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Ansarullah movement, the fighter jet was downed with an advanced surface-to-air missile, while it was was carrying out an attack over the province of Al-Jawf late Friday.
The video showing the alleged Saudi fighter jet being shot down was released on Saturday by Yemen's Al-Masirah TV.
The Saudi-led Arab coalition confirmed on Saturday that a Saudi fighter jet had crashed during an overnight operation in Yemen, but did not address the causes of the crash at length.
Since the start of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen in 2015, the Houthis have claimed to have downed enemy drones many times. At the same time, the coalition's aircraft losses have been rare.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Storm Dennis, 2nd-strongest bomb cyclone on record in North Atlantic, causes severe flooding in UK
- Saudi Arabia responds to military jet downed by Houthis with airstrikes killing 30 Yemenis
- Outrage as Downing Street adviser backs EUGENICS, mandatory birth control and drugging children
- India's birds suffering dramatic population declines, warns scientific report
- UN report says "unlikely" Yemen responsible for Saudi oil attack, Iran slams US' baseless accusations
- Bloomberg campaign downplays, but doesn't deny reports he may take Hillary as running mate
- A desperate Biden attacks Sanders for not disowning 'supporters' who harassed a Latino union
- 50+ US military vehicles arrive in Syria from Iraq - reports
- Ice balls appear on Lake Michigan beach, wash up 'by the thousands'
- 5,200-year-old grains redate trans-Eurasian crop exchange, climate was warmer and more humid
- 2 men killed in large avalanche in Colorado
- 6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion while walking trail in Santa Clara County, California
- Half a million mussels found dead on New Zealand beach
- Giant ice wall appears on China-Russia border lake, over 20 meters tall
- Best of the Web: Confused Irish columnist: 'Shock election victory for Sinn Fein was a one-off protest vote against globalisation - Little to do with nationalism'
- Sometimes a placebo is not a placebo
- CBC office tries veganism for a month to find out if it's healthy. It's not
- After attending a Trump rally, I realized Democrats are not ready for 2020
- Pentagon to divert $3.8 billion from its budget to build more of Trump's border barrier
- Herd immunity: A false rationale for vaccine mandates
- Saudi Arabia responds to military jet downed by Houthis with airstrikes killing 30 Yemenis
- Outrage as Downing Street adviser backs EUGENICS, mandatory birth control and drugging children
- UN report says "unlikely" Yemen responsible for Saudi oil attack, Iran slams US' baseless accusations
- Bloomberg campaign downplays, but doesn't deny reports he may take Hillary as running mate
- 50+ US military vehicles arrive in Syria from Iraq - reports
- Pentagon to divert $3.8 billion from its budget to build more of Trump's border barrier
- "Remember what unites us": Lavrov calls out NATO for stoking tensions in Europe
- US-led coalition military base 'impacted' after multiple rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone
- Assange's extradition case: A critical moment for the anti-war movement
- Queen Elizabeth won't get involved in Julian Assange case because it's a POLITICAL matter - Buckingham Palace
- Sanders surging in polls, worried Israeli lobby drops big chunk of change on sinking his Nevada chances
- Chairman of Republicans in Israel: 'Immediate' implementation of peace deal impossible
- Peter Hitchens: Kafka comes to The Hague - OPCW shamefully throws whistleblowers under the bus
- IRGC Commander: A 3,000 km-wide 'Axis of Resistance' stretches from Yemen to Lebanon
- Blowhard Pompeo takes aim at Huawei, other Chinese tech companies: 'Trojan Horses' for Beijing spying
- Not a big surprise: White House memo says Soleimani strike was 'response' to past attacks instead of 'imminent' threat
- Is the Middle East's "axis of resistance" in a better or worse position post-Soleimani?
- The Philippines want the US out, and they're not alone
- US 'defense' budget soars, driving world military spending to 10-year high
- HS2: UK in talks with China over construction of high-speed railway
- A desperate Biden attacks Sanders for not disowning 'supporters' who harassed a Latino union
- Best of the Web: Confused Irish columnist: 'Shock election victory for Sinn Fein was a one-off protest vote against globalisation - Little to do with nationalism'
- After attending a Trump rally, I realized Democrats are not ready for 2020
- Famed atheist biologist Richard Dawkins sparks Twitter row with 'eugenics would work for humans' argument
- SOTT Focus: Existential Angst Over 'Westlessness' at Munich Conference: Globalists Blame Nationalists For THEIR Role in West's Decline
- SOTT Focus: RT Interviews Mikhaila Peterson About Her Father's Benzo Detox Treatment in Russia: "He's Better Than I've Seen Him in 6 Months"
- Zero-emission champion Tesla permitted to keep building Europe's 1st Gigafactory... by clear-cutting woods near Berlin
- Best of the Web: Syrian Army captures long-time jihadist stronghold in west Aleppo - City finally free of terrorists' shelling attacks
- Mum found guilty but spared jail for calling trans woman 'pig in a wig' on Twitter
- 'Manslaughter via the press': UK tabloids under fire for Caroline Flack reporting following TV presenter's death
- From clothes to condoms: Coronavirus is threatening global consumption in ways you never knew were possible
- Bezos does his bit for apartheid: Amazon forcing Palestinians to list themselves as Israelis to access free shipping
- To Dr Jordan Peterson: You are NOT an addict and we need your help
- Climate strike chaos as Antifa, Extinction Rebellion clash with London police
- Climate zealots have taken Canada hostage and the PM is missing in action
- Government agents seized $181,500 in cash at airport and won't give it back
- Trump supporters are George W Bush supporters LARPing as Ron Paul supporters
- West Point tackles 'toxic masculinity'
- Douglas Murray: The high price Jordan Peterson has paid for telling the truth
- Parisian mayoral candidate drops out of race after Russian freak-artist publishes 'sexting' correspondence - UPDATE: Pavlensky arrested!
- 5,200-year-old grains redate trans-Eurasian crop exchange, climate was warmer and more humid
- Walls made of human bones discovered under Ghent cathedral
- Last mammoths plagued by genetic defects
- Fossils shed new light on car-sized turtle that once roamed South America
- Geneticists find evidence of unknown 'ghost archaic' human species
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Pompeii's "excellent" drains to be brought back into service after 2,300 years
- Havering hoard: UK's largest Bronze Age hoard hints to unknown links with Europe
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Milk and Mongolia: What bacterial cultures reveal about ours
- 9,900-year-old skeleton of horribly disfigured woman from mysterious isolated group found in Mexican cave
- 5,000 year old tomb named 'Dwarfie Stane' cut into rock on the Island of Hoy, Scotland
- Rare fossil of bone-crushing Triassic-era crocodile cousin found in Brazil
- Ötzi the iceman, the multiple mosses, and his final days
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- 3800-year-old spoons made from bones found in Mongolia
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Ancient skulls from Mexico surprisingly diverse, challenges assumptions about settlement of the Americas
- World's oldest cooking pots found in Siberia, created 16,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age
- New electronic state of matter discovered
- The mycelium revolution is upon us
- Sex is binary: Scientists speak up for the empirical reality of biological sex
- Arrokoth: Secrets of farthest space object ever visited revealed by NASA
- Scientists discover giant viruses with features only seen before in living cells
- New nanosensor detects cancer biomarkers in a single drop of blood
- Race, gender affect teachers' perceptions of students' ability
- Betelgeuse dimming, astrophysicists speculate on supernova potential
- 'Drone dome': Video shows Israel's laser weapon capable of blasting UAVs out of the sky
- Newly published scientific paper tears global warming and the IPCC to shreds
- Asteroid Pallas' "curious bright spot" and heavily impacted surface revealed in new study
- Decoding Latin binomials: What's in a name?
- Trump administration to propose doubling of funding for AI, quantum R&D
- 1km-wide asteroid headed this way at 57,000kmph in latest flyby
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Came From Meteor Which Hit China Last Year, Claims Scientist
- Best of the Web: Solar system processes control Earth's carbon cycle, geologists show Earth has entered an era of cooling
- Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Iran unveils new ballistic missile, satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- Cuba's rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming
- Storm Dennis, 2nd-strongest bomb cyclone on record in North Atlantic, causes severe flooding in UK
- India's birds suffering dramatic population declines, warns scientific report
- Ice balls appear on Lake Michigan beach, wash up 'by the thousands'
- 2 men killed in large avalanche in Colorado
- 6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion while walking trail in Santa Clara County, California
- Half a million mussels found dead on New Zealand beach
- Giant ice wall appears on China-Russia border lake, over 20 meters tall
- Six-meter-high snow blankets northwestern Iran
- UK braced for record flooding as Storm Dennis dumps month's worth of rain in 24 hours
- At least 15 birds found mysteriously dead on road in Abbotsford, British Columbia
- Record wind gusts of 159 mph hit Iceland
- Saudi Arabia shivers from unusually cold weather as the temperature drops to -5°C
- Boy dies after having throat ripped out by Rottweiler in Ukraine
- Storm Dennis raging towards Britain becomes a 'bomb cyclone' that is 'one of the strongest ever seen in the Atlantic'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: 100 year snowstorm Middle East as Earth's atmosphere bends
- Abnormal cold front in Turkey affects citrus groves
- Early February setting records for snowfall in south west Montana
- Unusually heavy snowfall in Kurdistan region of Iraq blocks border crossing, main roads
- Mexico's mighty Popocatepetl volcano erupts in nighttime explosion
- Strange animal behavior: Group of wallabies viciously attack four-year-old boy in Cairns, Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- Sometimes a placebo is not a placebo
- CBC office tries veganism for a month to find out if it's healthy. It's not
- Herd immunity: A false rationale for vaccine mandates
- Ebola may help fight against brain tumors - study
- Scientists discover protein that stimulates development of lung cancer and melanoma
- Water, the essential nutrient
- PCRM urge FDA to promote plant-based diet on Viagra labels
- How to prevent coronavirus? Start smoking
- Football star goes vegan after watching 'Game Changers,' goes back to eating meat and dairy; plant-based diet left him unable to train properly
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Expert in Leaked Analysis: 'This is Just a Severe, Localized Common Cold'
- AHDB clashes with BBC over 'eat less meat' claim
- An Alzheimer's treatment fails: 'We don't have anything now'
- Cure for ALL viruses? Scientists claim they've discovered 'holy grail' which could lead to Universal Vaccine
- Indian authorities propose use of homeopathy to prevent coronavirus
- Best of the Web: Strung-out population: 70% of Americans' donated blood found to contain Xanax
- People are dying needlessly: Orthomolecular treatments for coronavirus
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
- Federal dietary guidelines need to cut carbohydrates
- I had to start eating meat again for medical reasons, and now I'm questioning everything
- In the "Mathematical Glory" of the Universe, Physicist Discovered the "Truly Divine"
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Darwin Day: Discovery Institute's Video series "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- Florida man upset because dialysis center won't allow life-sized Trump cutout as emotional support
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
Quote of the Day
You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you mad.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
The SAA are doing well to the dismay of the us/uk, turks and zionists. [Link]
The Bengal Famine: How the British engineered the worst genocide in human history for profit Read more at: [Link]
I don't know into what we're suppose to transit, it's not just JP that's depressed, everybody who has a bit of heart is depressed how world looks...
I don't believe anything the US says about Iran--too much propaganda for too long!!! Larry C Johnson calls BS on the US/MSM lies about Iran and...
I don't know into what we're suppose to transit, it's not just JP that's depressed, everybody who has a bit of heart is depressed how world looks...
Comment: Saudi Arabia then conducted airstrikes on those who gathered around the wrecked jet, killing at least 30: See also: UN report says "unlikely" Yemen responsible for Saudi oil attack, Iran slams US' baseless accusations