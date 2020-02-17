© AFP 2019 / FAYEZ NURELDINE

Earlier, Yemen's Shia Houthi rebels claimed they had downed a Tornado fighter jet from the Arab coalition in the northwestern province of Al-Jawf.According to General Yahya Saree, the spokesman for the Ansarullah movement, the fighter jetThe video showing the alleged Saudi fighter jet being shot down was released on Saturday by Yemen's Al-Masirah TV.​The Saudi-led Arab coalition confirmed on Saturday that a Saudi fighter jet had crashed during an overnight operation in Yemen, but did not address the causes of the crash at length.Since the start of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen in 2015, the Houthis have claimed to have downed enemy drones many times. At the same time, the coalition's aircraft losses have been rare.