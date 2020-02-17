to being over 20 meters tall.

A giant ice wall extending more than a dozen kilometers has sprung up on Xingkai Lake, a border lake shared by China and Russia, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province., which piled up chunks of ice to create the wall.Xingkai Lake is a freshwater lake well-known for its abundance of biodiversity and complex ecosystem. It is also a major stopover point for migratory birds in the Asia-Pacific region.