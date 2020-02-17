Outspoken atheist Professor Richard Dawkins is no stranger to controversy. But a tweet arguing that eugenics - the kind of selective breeding advocated by the Nazis - would "work for humans" has landed the biologist in hot water."It's one thing to deplore eugenics on ideological, political, moral grounds. It's quite another to conclude that it wouldn't work in practice," the professor and author of 'The God Delusion' tweeted on Sunday. "Of course it would. It works for cows, horses, pigs, dogs & roses. Why on earth wouldn't it work for humans? Facts ignore ideology."Though Dawkins didn't endorse eugenics, he was savaged by commenters for even suggesting that it might 'work'.Others pointed out that selective breeding, especially in animals, often leads to deformities and genetic defects. Dawkins's "science on eugenics is bad," tweeted doctor and anti-Trump pundit Eugene Gu. "We turned magnificent wolves into pure breed dogs with severe genetic defects causing joint and heart problems and cancer."With the controversy raging, Dawkins followed up his tweet with an explanation.Dawkins claimed that selective abortion "is not about eugenics, [but] the avoidance of human suffering."Rising to prominence with his 1976 book 'The Selfish Gene,' Dawkins became one of the foremost researchers pushing the gene-centered view of evolution. This view maintains that evolution occurs through the survival of particular genes, rather than the organism as a whole. This work also introduced the concept of the 'meme.'In later years he became better known as an outspoken atheist, with his 2006 book 'The God Delusion' selling more than three million copies and provoking a flurry of debate in academia and media.