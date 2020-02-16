Why you should be worried

A summary of what happened

A real expert

Unintentional

The second leak

Three mysterious Americans

'Make it sound like we found something'

In the weeks following the incident, I attempted to redress the situation internally in a way that would not damage the credibility of the TS. This included the following: I held discussions and meetings with the Chief of Cabinet, the (newly-joined) Director of Inspectorate, Head of Operations, Head of the Office of Confidentiality and Security, Director of the Office of Strategy and Policy, and the Acting Director of the Office of Internal Oversight.

I requested a meeting with the Director-General, as I thought the situation was serious enough to warrant him being made aware of it. The request for [a] meeting was denied and I was informed by a senior manager that "you will never get to the Director-General, and if you try and go around me to get to him, there will be consequences". I shall identify the senior manager verbally, in his presence, should this be required.

I shall identify the senior manager verbally, in his presence, should this be required. I drafted a memorandum to the Director-General, through the Director of Inspectorate.

Dossier

Slightly Foxed

The Sound of Silence

Who Shall Guard the Guardians?

Ad Hominem

Kafka Calls

I have since been in contact with both of them, receiving their detailed rebuttals to the charges made against them. It is my plan to publish these rebuttals in full at some point.

Telling the Security Council

Oh yes, he was: Inspector A was a member of the FFM

A: Wrong, and misleading. When the first team was assembled, Inspector A was on a mission in Nepal. Therefore, obviously, he couldn't be on the mandate for the team first deploying. When he returned to HQ, it was agreed at the operational level that there was a need to add critical experience and expertise to the FFM. He was then notified to the Syrian Arab Republic as an addition to the FFM team and he joined them. Documents support this.

This Doesn't Quite Add Up

'On 4 June, FFM team members tagged and sealed the cylinders from Locations 2 and 4, and documented the procedure.'

'I was the sub-team leader for the visit to "Site 8", to further inspect and photograph the cylinders removed from Locations 2 and 4, and to apply tags/seals to them.'

Outstanding Professionals

They were rehired - something the OPCW very rarely does - because the OPCW needed their experience.

Underhand or Not?

In July 2018, Inspector A, without proper authorisation, contacted companies about conducting an engineering study on the cylinders found at two locations in Douma. When this became known to the team leader of the FFM, Inspector A was instructed to refrain from making contact with any external third parties. The investigation found that Inspector A did not accept this and decided that he was going to complete his study alone — without informing the FFM team leader.

Only one visit to Douma

There is more

Regarding the alleged use of toxic chemicals as a weapon on 7 April 2018 in Douma, the Syrian Arab Republic, the evaluation and analysis of all the information gathered by the FFM — witnesses' testimonies, environmental and biomedical samples analysis results, toxicological and ballistic analyses from experts, additional digital information from witnesses — provide reasonable grounds that the use of a toxic chemical as a weapon took place. This toxic chemical contained reactive chlorine. The toxic chemical was likely molecular chlorine.

A weak conclusion