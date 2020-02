We're told to teach children of their 'sexual rights,' that they should have sexual pleasure at all ages.

Speaking in the nation's capital, a 28-year veteran California teacher explained that most teachers are disturbed by the decades-long push to indoctrinate and oversexualize school children by teachers' unions dedicated to far-left cultural and political causes and not the well-being of kids."When you hear that teachers are behind comprehensive sexuality education or that teachers agree with the sexualization of children, that's a huge deception," said Rebecca Friedrichs.On the contrary, "America's real teachers are deeply distrubed by the sexualization of our children," said Friedrichs.Friedrichs spoke at The Heritage Foundation's summit on " Protecting Children from Sexualization ." She is a former elementary school teacher who fought against paying dues to the California Teachers Association because they were funding causes she did not support, including comprehensive sexuality education. Her case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where she prevailed."The unions have been dividing parents and teachers for decades," she added.Most of the business items at NEA conventions "are about far left politics, the LGBT agenda, and divisive narratives," said the veteran educator. "Every divisive word you hear or see in our culture was first mentioned or made up inside the unions."Friedrichs described a drag queen event staged at an NEA representative assembly this summer:"These are the people who are pushing this sexual agenda," said Friedrichs. "Not loving teachers."She offered a few examples: