Jeremy Corbyn has called for the extradition of Julian Assange to the US to be halted, praising the Wikileaks founder for exposing US "war crimes".Boris Johnson refused to comment on the case, which will begin this month - butThe Labour leader's call came asOn Mr Assange, who faces up to 175 years in a US jail if convicted, Mr Corbyn backed MPs on the Council of Europe who have warned the extradition "sets a dangerous precedent for journalists"."Will the prime minister agree with the parliamentary report that's going to the Council of Europe that this extradition should be opposed and the rights of journalists and whistleblowers upheld for the good of all of us," Mr Corbyn demanded.In response, the prime minister said: "I'm not going to mention any individual cases but it's obvious that the rights of journalists and whistleblowers should be upheld and this government will continue to do that."Mr Assange, who is being held in London's Belmarsh prison, has been indicted on 18 charges - 17 under the Espionage Act - for conspiracy to receive, obtain and disclose classified diplomatic and military documents.Among Wikileaks' revelations was video footage from a 2007 US Apache helicopter attack in Baghdad that killed at least nine men, including a Reuters news photographer and his driver.On the claim that Ms Sacoolas "is in fact a CIA operative", Mr Corbyn claimed:Mr Johnson replied: "The Foreign Office has been told Anne Sacoolas was notified to the UK government as a spouse with no official role."We will continue without fear or favour to seek justice for Harry Dunn and his family and continue to seek the extradition of Anne Sacoolas from the United States."Mr Corbyn protested: "This lopsided treaty means the US can request extradition in circumstances that Britain cannot."