The 2015 killing of Boris Nemtsov shocked Russians, and now photographs posted online of the man who assassinated him apparently posing in front of a slap-up meal are generating considerable anger.They will also look into whether Dadaev, a former security official, used a mobile phone at the facility, where he was kept before being transferred to prison. The last sign-in to his account on social network Odnoklassniki was on July 8, 2018.Photos supposedly of Dadaev's group were published on another Russian platform, VKontakte, which is regarded as analogous to Facebook. The pictures are dated July 3, 2018. Back then, Dadaev was being held in a maximum-security penal colony in Irkutsk, in Eastern Siberia. He was later transferred to a facility in nearby Angarsk for a year, and then returned to Irkutsk.Nemtsov was a politician and businessman, most associated with Russia's tumultuous 1990s, who served as a deputy prime minister in the Boris Yeltsin era. He remained active in the liberal opposition movement.The story has reminded many Russians of another prison 'banquet' scandal, involving Vyacheslav Tsepovyaz, one of the country's most ruthless thugs who conducted a reign of terror in the southern Krasnodar region. The gangster, jailed for sending a death squad to butcher 12 people, including four children, was photographed tucking into crab meat and caviar at a penal colony in the Far East.Dadaev's lawyer claims he has done nothing wrong. "It was clearly not Zaur who took the photos," Roza Magomedova told Moscow daily MK. "He calls me sometimes, but from a landline phone. The last time we spoke was in January. Overall, he has lost a lot of weight, his relatives are far away and cannot bring him food and other groceries. So I don't understand why people are writing that he is overindulging. In what, apples?"