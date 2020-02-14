Puppet Masters
Russia urges Turkey against 'provocative comments' on Syria
RT
Fri, 14 Feb 2020 20:03 UTC
Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi, MHP), had argued in the Turkish parliament that Moscow and Damascus were responsible for the deaths of 13 Turkish soldiers over the past week.
"We consider it unacceptable to use the tragic events to 'score points' in the domestic political debate," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Turkish lawmakers ought to "refrain from provocative comments, which by no means contribute to a constructive dialogue between our countries on the issue of a Syrian settlement."
Ankara sent troops into Idlib to halt the advance of Syrian forces against the militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda. Moscow has pointed out that the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to uphold its end of the bargain struck in Sochi in 2018, to separate the jihadists from the so-called "moderate" rebels that Turkey has been backing.
Russia has had an expeditionary force in Syria since 2015, fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other terrorist groups on invitation from Damascus. No such invitation was ever extended to Turkey, which nonetheless sent troops into Syrian territory on three occasions - in the summer of 2016, in October 2019, and again this month.
It was Russian mediation that helped defuse tensions between Turkey and the US over the 2019 advance by Turkish-backed militants against the US-allied Kurdish militia in northern Syria.
The prospect of Syrian troops clearing the militants out of Idlib has alarmed Ankara so much that Erdogan sent actual Turkish troops into the fray, only for more than a dozen of them to die in clashes with the Syrian Arab Army. Erdogan has threatened Damascus with reprisals if any more soldiers are hurt. Syria responded by officially recognizing the Ottoman Empire's massacre of Armenians during WWI as a genocide.
Russia sees as the main priority reducing the level of violence on the ground, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during the regular press briefing on Thursday, noting that Moscow and Ankara were working together on a "comprehensive solution" to the Idlib problem.
"It should be emphasized that all de-escalation zones in Syria were created as a temporary measure, which should in no way infringe on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, nor or impede the fight against terrorists recognized as such by the UN Security Council," Zakharova added.
See Also:
Latest News
- 'He didn't even trust me with a pen!' Russian tycoon Deripaska rubbishes West's Putin money laundering accusation
- Vovan & Lexus target Bernie: Russian pair fake call from 'Greta Thunberg' in latest phone prank
- Tennessee lawmakers introduce joint resolution to recognize CNN and Washington Post as "fake news"
- Scientists discover giant viruses with features only seen before in living cells
- Abnormal cold front in Turkey affects citrus groves
- Russian authorities investigate after photos emerge of Boris Nemtsov murderer allegedly enjoying prison 'feast'
- Michael Avenatti, aka 'creepy porn lawyer', found guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial
- Russia urges Turkey against 'provocative comments' on Syria
- Russia seeks Canada's aid in probing 95-yo Nazi death squad member over mass murder of vulnerable children
- Italy's Salvini faces 15 years in jail following Trump-style legal circus aimed at killing off his popularity
- Clueless Mike Bloomberg hired Fyre Festival marketing team to help him "look cool" for primaries
- UK Left slams Labour Party leader candidates who call themselves 'Zionist' or sympathetic to Zionism
- Early February setting records for snowfall in south west Montana
- India plans to get new frigates from Russia while the US threatens New Delhi with sanctions over purchase of S-400 missile system
- In phone call, Zelenskiy and Putin discuss next Normandy summit, possible prisoner exchange
- Russia rapidly recovered from sanctions & drop in oil prices - British investment trust
- Islamic faith marriages are now invalid under UK law leaving Muslim womens' rights at risk
- Iran civil defence chief: Last week's cyberattack on Iran originated in US
- Parisian mayoral candidate drops out of race after sexting scandal
- Trump: Bloomberg made 'stop and frisk' much worse for black New Yorkers, he'd be surprised if blacks support him
- 'He didn't even trust me with a pen!' Russian tycoon Deripaska rubbishes West's Putin money laundering accusation
- Vovan & Lexus target Bernie: Russian pair fake call from 'Greta Thunberg' in latest phone prank
- Russia urges Turkey against 'provocative comments' on Syria
- Italy's Salvini faces 15 years in jail following Trump-style legal circus aimed at killing off his popularity
- Clueless Mike Bloomberg hired Fyre Festival marketing team to help him "look cool" for primaries
- UK Left slams Labour Party leader candidates who call themselves 'Zionist' or sympathetic to Zionism
- India plans to get new frigates from Russia while the US threatens New Delhi with sanctions over purchase of S-400 missile system
- In phone call, Zelenskiy and Putin discuss next Normandy summit, possible prisoner exchange
- Iran civil defence chief: Last week's cyberattack on Iran originated in US
- Trump: Bloomberg made 'stop and frisk' much worse for black New Yorkers, he'd be surprised if blacks support him
- 'As long as I'm president we will have 'mother' & 'father': Putin backs traditional family values once again
- Israel kills 4 Iranians, 3 Syrians in Damascus strikes, Netanyahu says maybe Belgium did it
- Boris de Gaulle is taking power in London: What the UK government reshuffle really means
- Trump: Bloomberg a 'mass of dead energy who does not want to debate' - 'Mini Mike' responds
- Independent Australian MP to visit Julian Assange after tabling historic petition in parliament
- Pompeo announces US rejection of UN database of Israeli settlement companies
- Abby Martin sues Georgia for cancelled talk; says anti-BDS laws censor, control speech
- Arrest of explosive smuggling uncle viewed by MSM as 'intimidation' of failed coup leader Guaido
- YouTube removes video of Rand Paul naming alleged Ukraine whistleblower on senate floor
- Best of the Web: The USA's doll house: A vast tapestry of lies and illusions
- Tennessee lawmakers introduce joint resolution to recognize CNN and Washington Post as "fake news"
- Russian authorities investigate after photos emerge of Boris Nemtsov murderer allegedly enjoying prison 'feast'
- Michael Avenatti, aka 'creepy porn lawyer', found guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial
- Russia seeks Canada's aid in probing 95-yo Nazi death squad member over mass murder of vulnerable children
- Russia rapidly recovered from sanctions & drop in oil prices - British investment trust
- Islamic faith marriages are now invalid under UK law leaving Muslim womens' rights at risk
- Parisian mayoral candidate drops out of race after sexting scandal
- Army of tractors descends on Spanish city for mass protest
- 'Actually dangerous': Samantha Bee's denunciation of PragerU shows liberals still don't get the allure of the forbidden
- Kirkuk, Iraq: K-1 base hosting US troops struck by 2 rockets
- Israel-Palestine issue is glaring example of how some people have rights and some don't - Roger Waters to RT
- State endorsed police brutality and France's massive protests
- Video shows US Navy seizing Iranian weapons in Arabian Sea during "maritime security operations"
- Israel accused of torturing Palestinians after fatal bombing
- Wind turbine blades can't be recycled, so they're piling up in landfills
- Number of homeless schoolchildren in US is the highest in over a decade
- Irish MEP reprimanded for calling Venezuela's Guaido an "unelected gobshite" in EU parliament
- Corporate bosses in Delhi fall prey to honeytraps on gay dating app
- At least 5, including civilians, killed in suicide blast near military academy in Kabul
- American CEO of Barclays bank investigated over Jeffrey Epstein ties
- Fossils shed new light on car-sized turtle that once roamed South America
- Geneticists find evidence of unknown 'ghost archaic' human species
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Pompeii's "excellent" drains to be brought back into service after 2,300 years
- Havering hoard: UK's largest Bronze Age hoard hints to unknown links with Europe
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Milk and Mongolia: What bacterial cultures reveal about ours
- 9,900-year-old skeleton of horribly disfigured woman from mysterious isolated group found in Mexican cave
- 5,000 year old tomb named 'Dwarfie Stane' cut into rock on the Island of Hoy, Scotland
- Rare fossil of bone-crushing Triassic-era crocodile cousin found in Brazil
- Ötzi the iceman, the multiple mosses, and his final days
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- 3800-year-old spoons made from bones found in Mongolia
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Ancient skulls from Mexico surprisingly diverse, challenges assumptions about settlement of the Americas
- World's oldest cooking pots found in Siberia, created 16,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age
- Benjamin Lay: The 18th-century Quaker dwarf who challenged slavery, meat-eating, and racism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Who Was G.I. Gurdjieff And Why Does It Matter?
- Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky
- Scientists discover giant viruses with features only seen before in living cells
- New nanosensor detects cancer biomarkers in a single drop of blood
- Race, gender affect teachers' perceptions of students' ability
- Betelgeuse dimming, astrophysicists speculate on supernova potential
- 'Drone dome': Video shows Israel's laser weapon capable of blasting UAVs out of the sky
- Newly published scientific paper tears global warming and the IPCC to shreds
- Asteroid Pallas' "curious bright spot" and heavily impacted surface revealed in new study
- Decoding Latin binomials: What's in a name?
- Trump administration to propose doubling of funding for AI, quantum R&D
- 1km-wide asteroid headed this way at 57,000kmph in latest flyby
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Came From Meteor Which Hit China Last Year, Claims Scientist
- Best of the Web: Solar system processes control Earth's carbon cycle, geologists show Earth has entered an era of cooling
- Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Iran unveils new ballistic missile, satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- Cuba's rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming
- New handheld device "prints" skin directly onto wounds
- First contact? Signals coming from space like clockwork, scientists don't know why
- Russian scientist: 'Of course we are not alone', we use the wrong tools to hunt for aliens
- According to 'direct atmospheric measurements,' CO2 levels were above 400 PPM in the 1940s...
- Abnormal cold front in Turkey affects citrus groves
- Early February setting records for snowfall in south west Montana
- Unusually heavy snowfall in Kurdistan region of Iraq blocks border crossing, main roads
- Mexico's mighty Popocatepetl volcano erupts in nighttime explosion
- Strange animal behavior: Group of wallabies viciously attack four-year-old boy in Cairns, Australia
- Six-year-old killed by stray dog in Pakistan
- Japan is rattled by 5.2-magnitude earthquake near Fukushima
- Heavy snowfall, avalanches leave 21 dead, 7 missing in Afghanistan (UPDATE)
- Flake news: Big snow at Showdown, Montana - 28 inches in 24 hours
- Bolivia: Floods hit La Paz and Potosí Departments - up to 8 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- 209 mph wind gust recorded at California peak may have set record
- Australia: Floods in southern Queensland as rivers rise
- Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano erupts spewing ash 6,500 feet high
- Giant unexplained sinkhole continues to enlarge in Westonaria, South Africa
- Horse rescued from sinkhole in Maury County, Tennessee
- 7.0 - magnitude earthquake hits Kuril Islands near Japan
- Severe snowstorm kills 7, injures 80 in northern Iran
- Snow pack in Shuswap, British Columbia reached 130% of normal by end of January
- 4 dead melon-headed whales wash up in Trinidad
- Man dies following attack by his own pit bull terrier in Plainfield, Illinois
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Expert in Leaked Analysis: 'This is Just a Severe, Localized Common Cold'
- AHDB clashes with BBC over 'eat less meat' claim
- An Alzheimer's treatment fails: 'We don't have anything now'
- Cure for ALL viruses? Scientists claim they've discovered 'holy grail' which could lead to Universal Vaccine
- Indian authorities propose use of homeopathy to prevent coronavirus
- Best of the Web: Strung-out population: 70% of Americans' donated blood found to contain Xanax
- People are dying needlessly: Orthomolecular treatments for coronavirus
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
- Federal dietary guidelines need to cut carbohydrates
- I had to start eating meat again for medical reasons, and now I'm questioning everything
- Chaga mushroom: This unusual tree fungus is a medicinal powerhouse
- How to make thieves oil and why you should be using it daily
- Electronic health records prioritize insurance billing over patients and doctors hate them
- Caffeine has been a boon for civilization, Michael Pollan says. But it has come at a cost
- South Dakota considers first state bill to outlaw all vaccine and medical mandates
- The importance of melatonin for optimal health
- Richard (Bud) Veech, the unknown scientist behind the ketogenic diet, dies at 84
- Best of the Web: Did Coronavirus outbreak originate in a lab? Novel sequence in 2019-nCoV Virus genome suggests man-made cause
- 'No effective therapeutics': WHO downplays reports of 'breakthrough' in battle against coronavirus
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Darwin Day: Discovery Institute's Video series "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Splendid isolation: how I stopped time by sitting in a forest for 24 hours
- 5 things confident people don't do
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
- The elephant in the room!
Quote of the Day
I never would have agreed to the formulation of the Central Intelligence Agency back in '47, if I had known it would become the American Gestapo.
- Harry S Truman, 1961
Recent Comments
SOTT folks know this; but most FUKUSraHell people never open their minds to thing about it: Fact #1) As re Turkey, the US is AGAINST Syria, and...
High Fats, Medium Protein, and Low Carbs.... KETO. The Best!!!!
How to make a geriatric nyc jew look "cool"? Impossible.
Wise decisions from India. It has long since been known that american military hardware is overpriced garbage (F-35). American military...
From my limited understanding the Russians have invested enormous efforts into diversifying their economic dependence on oil and natural gas....
Fact #1) As re Turkey, the US is AGAINST Syria, and Somewhat with Turkey. They know that.
Fact #2) As re 9/11/2001, the "Official Story": All was done by cave-dwelling AQ Trogladytes;
Fact #3) US began its DECLARED 'violent deadly efforts - BUT NOT A WAR!' beginning against AQ in Afghanistan.
But what, than, can THIS truth mean?
"Ankara sent troops into Idlib to halt the advance of Syrian forces against the militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda." (Aka - we know - CIA flunkies)
The Conclusion AmeriKants CAN & CAN'T realize that (both aware AND unaware of their own doublethink, as per its definition) THAT AmeriKa WAS AT WAR AGAINST AQ, BUT NOW THEY'VE ALWAYS BEEN OUR ALLIES. I.e., Cf. Orwell 1984: R.C.
Excerpt from a description:
The crowd goes wild and destroys the posters that are now against their new friend, and many say that they must be the act of an agent of their new enemy and former friend. Many of the crowd must have put up the posters before the rally but think that the state of affairs had always been the case.
RC