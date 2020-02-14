© REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Moscow has called for restraint after a Turkish parliamentarian blamed Russia for the recent deaths of Turkish troops in clashes with Syrian government forces attempting to liberate the militant-held Idlib province.Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi, MHP), had argued in the Turkish parliament that Moscow and Damascus were responsible for the deaths of 13 Turkish soldiers over the past week.Russia has had an expeditionary force in Syria since 2015, fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other terrorist groups on invitation from Damascus. No such invitation was ever extended to Turkey, which nonetheless sent troops into Syrian territory on three occasions - in the summer of 2016, in October 2019, and again this month.It was Russian mediation that helped defuse tensions between Turkey and the US over the 2019 advance by Turkish-backed militants against the US-allied Kurdish militia in northern Syria.Russia sees as the main priority reducing the level of violence on the ground, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during the regular press briefing on Thursday, noting that Moscow and Ankara were working together on a "comprehensive solution" to the Idlib problem.