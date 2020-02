© Global Look Press/www.imago-images.de/MANUEL GEISSE; REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

The revelation that the CIA (and German Intelligence) was in secret control of the Swiss cryptography firm Crypto AG highlights the hypocrisy of US 'security concerns' over the advance of Huawei and other firms.The real owners of Crypto installed 'backdoor vulnerabilities' in its products which allowed the US and West Germany to eavesdrop on communications — from enemies and allies alike — which the senders believed had been successfully encrypted.How much intelligence was gathered via Crypto is quite staggering. As RT has reported: "Throughout the 1980s — around 40% of all government transmissions analysed by the US National Security Agency (NSA) ran through Crypto's devices."What a neat little racket. Over 120 governments of the world, but not the former Soviet Union and Communist China who, to their great credit were distrustful, made use of Crypto's products.The Germans bowed out of the operation in 1993, but for the next 25 years, the CIA kept it running. Which begs the question:In her 1999 book Who Paid the Piper?: The CIA and the Cultural Cold War, Frances Stonor Saunders detailed how the CIA funded a whole range of publications and artistic enterprises often through the 'Congress for Cultural Freedom'. According to Carl Bernstein, the CIA had over 400 journalists working for them in the old Cold War.The CIA's own records show that, by 1991, they had relationships with "every major wire service, newspaper, news weekly and television network in the country".Now we know they were even behind Crypto too!Not only should the Crypto revelations make us more aware of the CIA's very wide reach, they should also make us see the American objections to the involvement of firms from China and Russia with developing telecommunications infrastructure and new technology in a completely different light.The Russian anti-virus firm Kaspersky, has seen its software banned from use on US government networks, while the Chinese giant Huawei has been hit with sanctions — and warnings given to other countries about letting it build their 5G networks.The Wall Street Journal cites the same US officials saying that "Huawei has had this secret capability for more than a decade."What 'intelligence' would that be I wonder? The CIA's?The strength of the objections — and indeed the sanctions already imposed in the US against the company tell us one thing. Huawei, unlike Crypto, Encounter magazine, the 'National Committee for a Free Europe', and lots of organisations we probably still don't know about, is no CIA front.