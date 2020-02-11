© REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Saudi Arabia will now terminate marriages even if either spouse fails to show in court, ending a long tradition which favored men in terms of alimony, child custody and visitation while also ending so-called 'secret divorce.'"The judiciary will keep pace with the social changes taking place in the Kingdom and some of the existing laws will change," Saudi Minister of Justice Dr. Walid bin Muhammad al-Samani said, referencing the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programme, which includes an attempt to implement a number of social and economic reforms.Divorce trials that used to last three months or more now typically take less than ten days to formally conclude. The amendment also ends the practice of so-called 'secret divorce' in which men could freely divorce their wives with neither the woman's consent nor knowledge.The Saudi Ministry of Justice recently confirmed that, on average, there are now some 4,000 divorces per month in the country, or six an hour.