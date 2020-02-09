Les relations de couple hétérosexuel sont vraiment violentes. En plus, la grande majorité sont des relations basées sur la religion.



Il est peut être temps d'avoir une conversation sur leur interdiction et abolition



— Gabrielle Bouchard (@__Gabbrielle___) January 28, 2020

The Quebec government says it willGabrielle Bouchard, president of the Federation des femmes du Quebec, made the controversial comment Tuesday on Twitter, before issuing an apology on Facebook and during televised media interviews later in the day.Bouchard says her original tweet was in reaction to news that a man out on parole after being convicted of killing his female partner had been arrested in the slaying last week of a 22-year-old woman in Quebec City.In it she saidLabour and Social Solidarity Minister Jean Boulet said he will analyze whether the organization still qualifies for its annual subsidy in light of Bouchard's comments.He said in an interview that Bouchard's words were unacceptable and lacked respect, but that he felt her apology was also sincere.The outcry that followed prompted Ms. Bouchard to back off. She publicly apologized, calling her statement "extremely clumsy."The Federation des femmes du Quebec said