Telecom companies - including T-Mobile - have been warning about liability dating back to at least 2014:In its annual Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) 10-K filing, T-Mobile writes, "Our business could be adversely affected by findings of product liability for health or safety risks from wireless devices and transmission equipment, as well as by changes to regulations or radio frequency emission standards." You can read the full citation listed above on page 18 of this document.
It still hasn't stopped T-Mobile or other companies from unleashing 5G. T-Mobile turned it on in December throughout the U.S. AND even started providing free phones to new customers. They also provided a map for users. One T-Mobile customer's phone caught fire within a month of her having it. In fact, the potential for 5G to cause phones and other devices to overheat (including base stations) was reported several months ago.
Comment: How ironic (if true)! Increased 5G transmission of information via 5G may get in the way of - information transmission of weather detection...
Doctors, scientists, engineers, and public advocates have asked President Trump for a moratorium on 5G because of biological, environmental, and safety risks (see 1, 2). Multiple 5G lawsuits have also been filed in the U.S. (see 1, 2, 3, 4). People and animals have been getting sick where it has been turned on (see 1, 2, 3, 4). Other warnings about 5G have been cited by meteorologists, NASA, NOAA, the U.S. Navy, security experts and other credible sources (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5). Telecom companies have still offered NO SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE that it's even safe.
Let the liability lawsuits begin!
Activist Post reports regularly about 5G and other sources of unsafe technology. For more information visit our archives and the following websites.