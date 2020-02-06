An Attala County community shocked tonight after a 76-year-old disabled man is mauled to death by four dogs. It happened Thursday on Highway 14 West at a home in the Palestine community.Sheriff Tim Nail identifies the victim as Harvey Harmon, Jr."It hard to imagine you live for 76 years and in an instance like that you die from a dog attack that. I am sure was very horrifying," said Sheriff Tim Nail."No, we haven't had any complaints about the dogs are that they attacked anybody or anyone, so it seems like it was just a random act," Sheriff Nail.Two dogs were put down after killing the elderly man."The individual who own the dogs, which was kin to Mr. Harvey agreed to have them euthanized all except for one stray that got away from us," said Nail.Stephanie Wingard lives near where the attack happened."They say there is still one the loose, so if he got a taste of blood they will continue to attack, so I walk my grandson out every morning. If my daughter can't pick him up is out here to get him."Wingard says she knew the 76-year-old and his family. She and neighbors are heartbroken by the news and are praying for the family."He was a very sweet man. If you ever come down this road. He is always outside he loves outside. No one needs to go that way, no one. Just very saddening."The sheriff says no charges have been filed, but the case is still under investigation.