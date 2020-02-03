Society's Child
'Drone' sighting temporarily halts flights at Madrid's Barajas airport - Upon reopening, fighter jet escorts Air Canada plane's emergency landing
Spanish airport operator AENA said 26 flights had to be rerouted away from Barajas after the sightings. A transport ministry source said two pilots had detected a drone flying near the takeoff area alongside the airport.
Enaire, Spain's air navigation service provider, said it was gradually resuming normal traffic in coordination with police, who were investigating the presence of drones and monitoring for any further sightings.
"At 2:20 p.m. (1330 GMT) Madrid-Barajas airport capacity has been recovered with 51 landings per hour and 100 total flights," Enaire said in a statement on Twitter.
In one of the worst disruptions to air travel from drones in December 2018, reported drone sightings near Britain's Gatwick airport, the country's second busiest, caused chaos for hundreds of thousands of Christmas travelers.
Comment: The London Gatwick shutdown in Dec 2018 was on and off for days, and it wasn't caused by 'drones'...
UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'Now, with today's incident at Madrid Barajas Airport, the shutdown could well have simply been caused by the innocuous intrusion of a small civilian-operated drone. After all, the incident lasted just two hours and didn't cause much disruption.
However, when flights recommenced mid-afternoon, this happened:
Air Canada plane completes emergency landing in Madrid after lost landing gear forced fighter jet escortScrambling a fighter jet to escort a civilian aircraft as it 'burns off fuel for hours by flying super low over a city'? All because 'an engine ate a wheel'?
RT.com, 3 February 2020An Air Canada Boeing 767 has safely completed an emergency landing at Madrid's Barajas airport after part of its landing gear fell off and entered its engines.
An F-18 fighter jet from the Spanish Air Force was scrambled to escort the stricken plane as it circled Madrid burning off fuel ahead of the landing. Fire engines were seen rushing to the plane after it touched down on the tarmac but no fire was reported.
Video footage recorded by a passenger on board shows the military jet flying alongside the plane, which is reportedly carrying 128 passengers.
According to Spain's main pilot union, SEPLA, the aircraft lost pieces of its landing gear on takeoff from Madrid's Barajas airport. The aircraft was then forced to circle the airport for hours to burn fuel in order to reach the maximum allowed weight to make a safe landing. [...]
Eyewitness video purporting to show the plane flying unusually low over the Madrid suburbs has been uploaded online. According to Flightradar24 the aircraft involved, a Boeing 767-300ER, is about 30 years old.
Is it standard operating procedure to escort civilian aircraft in cases other than possible terror threats?
Something seems off there.
UPDATE 22:00 CET
Correction: a Spanish military jet was apparently scrambled just to "evaluate the damage done to the landing gear of the aircraft," not to escort the Air Canada plane the whole time it was flying over and around Madrid. Here's Flight AC837's wacky holding pattern, per flightradar24.com:
