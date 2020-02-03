Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will pay for the adoptions of all dogs currently available at the Kansas City Pet Project (KCPP), the nonprofit charity announced on Facebook.
The group wrote:
KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!
We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending.
Throughout the football season, the Derrick Nnadi Foundation had been sponsoring a dog's adoption fee every time the Chiefs won — ensuring a forever home for each and every sponsored dog.
However, the NFL champ pledged to step up his support for the animal welfare group in a big way if the team managed to triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.
He announced the news on Twitter, describing his kind gesture as "the perfect way to cap off this great season!!"
Tori Fugate, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, told ABC:
Kansas City is on cloud nine this morning with last night's win and we're thrilled to be partnering with Derrick Nnadi on this wonderful initiative.According to the organization's website, the KCPP cares for over 10,000 animals per year. The KCPP works with other animal welfare groups to decrease the number of homeless pets on the street and save lives by promoting the retention of pets, educating the community, and identifying and reuniting lost pets with their families.
Thanks to his incredible support, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today.
Kind gestures are apparently a way of life for the defensive tackle. His father instilled in him a simple mantra from a very early age: "As Nnadis we don't receive, we give."