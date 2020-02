© KC Pet Project

KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!



We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending.

Kansas City is on cloud nine this morning with last night's win and we're thrilled to be partnering with Derrick Nnadi on this wonderful initiative.



Thanks to his incredible support, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today.

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to reach the highest pinnacle of professional sports with their brilliant Super Bowl win, and now one of the team's stars is paying it forward in a big way by helping some of the most vulnerable animals around.Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi will pay for the adoptions of all dogs currently available at the Kansas City Pet Project (KCPP), the nonprofit charity announced on Facebook.The group wrote:However, the NFL champ pledged to step up his support for the animal welfare group in a big way if the team managed to triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.He announced the news on Twitter, describing his kind gesture as "the perfect way to cap off this great season!!"Tori Fugate, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, told ABC:According to the organization's website, the KCPP cares for over 10,000 animals per year. The KCPP works with other animal welfare groups to decrease the number of homeless pets on the street and save lives by promoting the retention of pets, educating the community, and identifying and reuniting lost pets with their families.