© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

As was forecast that about one year before global food shortages rocked the planet a purposeful implosion of the global economy would occur to stop people from moving to better food secure regions on the planet. Here we sit with a virus that will accomplish a full lock down of the entire globe and crash the global economy. A double layer of lock down so where you are stuck is where you stay. This is what you can expect moving forward with governmental control, the economy and your lives. Good luck in your preparations.