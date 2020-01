© Reuters / USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

Since being thrust into headlines thanks to his endorsement of Bernie Sanders, Joe Rogan has been slammed as transphobic and racist, but the attacks say more about the modern mainstream media than him.With a podcast that is consistently at the number one or two spot on iTunes, and has a YouTube subscriber base of more than seven million, an endorsement from Rogan is no small thing.A video clip of Rogan admitting he was likely throwing a vote Sanders' way was posted on the Vermont senator's social media, and the mainstream media and left-wing talking heads responded by labeling 52-year-old Rogan as a troublesome figure with a past filled with a "history of racist, homophobic and transphobic comments."That was how CNN described Rogan, anyway.And they weren't alone in shining a negative light on the man. Vox claimed "liberal identity politics" are the enemy of Rogan's podcast. Slate warned Sanders against touting the endorsement and slammed Rogan for his "proximity to racism" thanks to controversial guests like Alex Jones.And plenty of talking heads put in their two cents on Twitter.The media and modern talking heads hate Rogan because they don't understand him. We live in a time when every single political debate is boiled down to a five-minute yelling segment and "pundits" speak from a place of supreme confidence before even knowing the facts. It sells better when you're 100 percent against Trump or 100 percent with him, for instance.Meanwhile, political blogs feed specific audiences with specific points of view, rarely challenging them with inconvenient facts. If you want a right point of view, you go to the right. If you want a left point of view, you turn left.Rogan's popularity has been fueled by a desire among a growing number of people for longer form conversations about topics as silly as Bigfoot to as serious as the US economy. Rogan's podcasts can run for hours sometimes, and he's not afraid to admit when he doesn't know something.And while it's regularly promoted today to simply not talk to someone you may disagree with - see 'Morning Joe' proudly banning Kellyanne Conway from their show or cancel culture victims like Roseanne Barr - Rogan will have just about anyone on his show. From Ben Shapiro to Jordan Peterson, Rogan regularly talks to people he disagrees with.