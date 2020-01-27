© Unknown



In a major success on the eve of Republic Day, security forces on Saturday killed three terroristswho was involved in last year's Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel died, police and army officers said.Addressing a joint press conference, General-Officer-Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar saidwhich has now been averted.Three army personnel were injured in the initial firing and have been hospitalised.The IGP said the police had been getting regular inputs about an IED attack in Srinagar or its surroundings.He added that Yasir and Moosa belong to Pakistan, while Burhan was a local.Lt. Gen Dhillon said with the killing of the three terroristsThe JeM module was active and was planning to do something sensational on the Republic day."The GoC said after last year's Pulwama attack, the JeM leadership was targeted and neutralised totally, but the group was trying to resuscitate itself.On a question of the number of terrorists in the valley, the the IGP saidAsked about the infiltration along the Line of Control, the GoC said Pakistan and its army was trying to infiltrate more terrorists into India.He said the ceasefire violations were taking place on the LoC and the army was giving a befitting reply to the Pakistani aggression. "There are terrorists at the launch pads across the LoC and they are trying to infiltrate terrorists, but we are foiling their attempts," the Army officer said.