A US citizen who participated in the Venezuelan Embassy Protection Collective was detained, searched and interrogated for the second time by US government agents about his political beliefs and participation in the anti-war movement.Torrez was a participant in the Venezuela Embassy Protection Collective, a group of activists and journalists formed in April 2019 to defend Venezuela's embassy in Washington DC against a takeover attempt by the Trump-backed coup administration of Juan Guaido.As soon as Torrez arrived at the customs desk in Fort Lauderdale, he was taken aside and escorted into a windowless room. Two DHS agents in plainclothes entered and proceeded to interrogate him.They immediately probed his connections to the anti-war movement in the US, focusing in on Code Pink and International Answer, and demanding names of friends in the two organizations.Code Pink and Answer helped organize last year's defense of the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, and participated in the solidarity trip that August which culminated with a meeting with Venezuela's elected president, Nicolas Maduro.Next, the DHS agents asked if anyone Torrez had traveled with had given money or gifts to Venezuelan officials. He said they had not. Venezuela is currently the target of a draconian US sanctions regime that forbids virtually all business transactions between US citizens and the country's government.After nearly four hours of interrogation and confinement, Torrez was let go. On his way out, DHS officers handed him a card directing him to a hotline for travelers who are subjected to frequent secondary screenings."They think this harassment is a way to stop us from doing our activism, but it just gives us more energy to keep going," he continued. "It's just adrenaline for us." Four members of the Embassy Protection Collective are currently on trial for trespassing and interfering with the US State Department's functions. Kevin Zeese, Margaret Flowers, Adrienne Pine and David Paul face federal charges punishable by up to a year in prison, a $100,000 fine each, and restitution to the government for police time and damages if they are convicted. Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican Gomorrah The Fifty One Day War , and The Management of Savagery . He has produced print articles for an array of publications, many video reports, and several documentaries, including Killing Gaza . Blumenthal founded The Grayzone in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America's state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.