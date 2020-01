© File photo



Member of Fatah Central Committee and PA Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh yesterday warned thatSafa news agency reported.On Twitter, Al-Sheikh, who is close to the PA President Mahmoud Abbas, wrote: "Any #Israeli decision to annex the #Jordan Valley and settlements will cancel all the #agreements signed between the two parties and lead to the collapse of the status quo.""We would enter a new phase that has major repercussions for the entire region."Fatah and the PA leadership has continuously warned Israel against its ongoing occupation and violations of international laws, while maintaining security cooperation with the occupation state.as he officially launched his election campaign. He has previously promised to appropriate the Jordan Valley.