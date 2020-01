© Reuters Ammar Awad



"the citizens of the country deserve hope and not imitation - that's not how a prime minister is replaced. Annexation is the elimination of any chance of democracy and peace. You've probably forgotten that there is life after the campaign, too. The pathetic attempt to appease a few voices from the right is not worth the destruction of the future of us all."

About the Author:

Yumna Patel is the Palestine correspondent for Mondoweiss.

Benny Gantz, the leader of the "centrist" Blue & White party and main challenger to the premiership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed on Tuesday to annex the Jordan Valley if he wins the Israeli elections on March 2. Gantz said on a tour of the region, highlighting the Jordan Valley's strategic location asGantz added that while Netanyahu seeks to unilaterally annex the Jordan Valley, which accounts for one-third of the occupied West Bank,With the exception of the current US administration, the consensus among the international community is that Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal.Gantz went on to say he was "looking forward" to the release of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan, sayingHis comments on Tuesday regarding the U.S. peace plan marked a stark departure from his previously stated views, in which he expressed that the publication of the plan ahead of the electionsWhen asked about his change in opinion, Gantz told reporters "Several weeks have passed," and "many dramatic things are happening in the Middle East."Netanyahu, who announced his plans to annex the Jordan Valley during last year's election, hit back at Gantz, askingIn a Likud campaign speech on Tuesday night, Netanyahu called the Blue and White party "left-wing" andthe Times of Israel reported. Chairman of the Arab Joint List Ayman Odeh, who previously endorsed Gantz as the only chance to defeat Netanyahu, criticized Gantz's announcement:The Jordan Valley's strategic geographical location, its vast swaths of fertile land, and unparalleled water supply have made it a target of the right-wing Israeli government and the settlement movement for years.The Jordan Valley constitutes much of the agricultural wealth of Palestinians, with 42% of the Palestinian population in the area depending on agriculture and animal husbandry for their livelihoods.Over the years, through settlement expansion and military confiscations, much of the land has become inaccessible to the Palestinians living there.Israel's right-wing has doubled down on its efforts to further its control the Jordan Valley in recent weeks, most recently with Defense Minister Naftali Bennet announcing the establishment of seven new nature reserves in the West Bank — the majority of them in the Jordan Valley.