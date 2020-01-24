© EPA

A law which would allow men accused of having sex with girls who are under 18 to avoid punishment if they marry their victims is set to be introduced to parliament in Turkey.Critics argue the legislation, which the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) is urging the government to axe, not only legitimises child marriage and statutory rape but also paves the way for child abuse and sexual exploitation.Suad Abu-Dayyeh, a campaigner who specialises in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan for Equality Now, a non government organisation which aims to promote the rights of women and girls, said it was "shocking" politicians are trying to pass a bill that "provides impunity for perpetrators of child sexual exploitation".She told The Independent: "I applaud the brave work of women's rights campaigners in Turkey who are taking a stand against this discriminatory bill and pushing back again regressive forces that are seeking to remove current legal protections for girls. Similar 'marry-your-rapist' legal provisions have been on the statute books of countries across the Middle East and North Africa."Thanks to years of campaigning by women's rights activists and lawmakers, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, and Palestine have all removed these loopholes in recent years. Rather than attempting to introduce legislation that harms women's rights and protections, Turkish lawmakers should take heed of these advances in repealing gender discriminatory laws."A campaign group called We Will Stop Femicide estimates some 409 women were murdered by a partner or a family member in the country in 2017 - a stark rise from the total of 237 four years beforehand.He urged women to have at least three children and argued a woman's life was "incomplete" if she did not reproduce back in 2016."A woman who says 'because I am working I will not be a mother' is actually denying her feminity," he said. "A women who rejects motherhood, who refrains from being around the house, however successful her working life is, is deficient, is incomplete".