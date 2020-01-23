© @pgbrown / Twitter



Fireball started near Brussels and ended just offshore over Lake Huron near Kintail. Low velocity (~15 km/s) and end height (33 km) suggest small meteorites may have landed, likely in Lake Huron. @WesternU @IMOmeteors #fireball 2/3 pic.twitter.com/Mrbs4IUson — Peter Brown (@pgbrown) January 22, 2020



What's believed to be a meteor lit up the skies over Huron County Tuesday night.An observatory at Western University captured the fireball heading from Brussels towards Kintail around 9 p.m.Researchers say they suspect it was a collection of small meteorites, about the size of a softball, that likely landed in Lake Huron.It happened so fast, no people have reported seeing it. It was only captured by observatories at Western University, as well as in Elginfield and Collingwood.There have been no reports of damage as a result of the "probable" meteorite.