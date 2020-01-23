© Unknown

"This is not a time for pessimism. This is a time for optimism. Fear and doubt is not a good thought process, because this is a time for tremendous hope, and joy, and optimism and action. But to embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom, and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday's foolish fortunetellers, and I have them, and you have them, and we all have them, and they want to see us do badly, but we don't let that happen.



"They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the 70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing:absolute power to dominate, transform and control every aspect of our lives. We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country, or eradicate our liberty. America will always be the proud, strong, and unyielding bastion of freedom. In America, we understand what the pessimists refuse to see — that a growing and vibrant market economy, focused on the future, lifts the human spirit and excites creativity, strong enough to overcome any challenge, any challenge by far."

"The great scientific breakthroughs of the 20th century, from penicillin, to high-yield wheat, to modern transportation and breakthrough vaccines, have lifted living standards and saved billions of lives around the world, and we're continuing to work on things that you'll be hearing about in the near future, that even today, sitting here right now, you wouldn't believe it's possible that we have found the answers: you'll be hearing about it.



But we have found answers to things that people said would not be possible — certainly not in a very short period of time. But the wonders of the last century will pale in comparison to what today's young innovators will achieve, because they are doing things that nobody thought even feasible to begin! We continue to embrace technology, not to shun it. When people are free to innovate, millions will live longer, happier, healthier lives For three years now, America has shown the world that the path to a prosperous future begins with putting workers first: choosing growth, and freeing entrepreneurs to bring their dreams to life."

"For anyone who doubts what is possible in the future we need only look at the towering achievements of the past. Only a few hundred miles from here are some of the great cities of Europe — teeming centers of commerce and culture. Each of them is full of reminders of what human drive and imagination can achieve.



"Centuries ago, at the time of the Renaissance, skilled craftsmen and laborers looked upwards and built the structures that still touch the human heart. To this day some of the greatest structures in the world have been built hundreds of years ago. In Italy the citizens once started construction on what would be a 140-year project, the Duomo of Florence, incredible, incredible place. While the technology did not yet exist to complete their design, city fathers forged ahead anyway, certain that they would figure it out someday. These citizens of Florence did not except limits to their high aspirations, and so the great dome was finally built...."

"The great bells will once again ring out for all to hear giving glory to god and filling millions with wonder and awe. The cathedrals of Europe teach us to pursue big dreams, daring adventures and unbridled ambitions. They urge us to consider not only what we build today but what will endure long after we are gone. They testify to the power of ordinary people to realize extraordinary achievements when united by a grand and noble purpose."