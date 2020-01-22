Puppet Masters
Tulsi Gabbard announces defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
Shelby Talcott
Daily Caller
Wed, 22 Jan 2020 15:24 UTC
Daily Caller
Wed, 22 Jan 2020 15:24 UTC
A press report released from Gabbard's campaign announced the lawsuit Wednesday. Gabbard's lawyers previously demanded Clinton retract her comments, where she claimed Gabbard was the Russian's favorite candidate.
"Tulsi Gabbard, a United States Congresswoman, Army National Guard Major, and 2020 presidential candidate, today filed a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Rodham Clinton," according to the press release.
"Gabbard, a U.S. Representative for Hawaii's 2nd congressional district, asserts in her complaint that Clinton deliberately and maliciously made false statements in an attempt to derail Rep. Gabbard's campaign, by alleging that Gabbard is a 'Russian asset.'
Gabbard's lawyers previously called the statements "defamatory" in a letter released in November following Clinton's comments, which were made in October. Clinton also suggested that Gabbard was being groomed "to be the third-party candidate," which the Hawaii congresswoman denied.
"I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate," Clinton said in October. "She's the favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her, so far."
The defamation lawsuit "seeks compensatory damages and an injunction prohibiting the further publication of Clinton's defamatory statements," according to the press release.
See Also:
Latest News
- Lying through her teeth, AGAIN: Hillary defends past association with Weinstein, claiming 'how could we have known?'
- January brings record snowfall to Shuswap ski area, British Columbia - 56 inches in 9 days
- Tulsi Gabbard announces defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
- Heated demonstrations continue in Beirut, despite formation of new Hezbollah-approved government
- Russian PM Mishustin announces first cabinet: Lavrov and Shoigu remain, but many fresh faces are among appointees
- Trump again offers U.S. 'help' in mediating India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- How to be a mentally sovereign human
- Immune discovery 'may treat all cancer'
- Mountain lion attacks small child at California park
- Sunscreen chemicals absorbed into body, study finds
- Co-opting nationalism: The case of Italy
- Floods and landslides leave 6 dead in Madagascar, more severe weather forecast
- Separation of plate and state: Keeping diet dogma out of the classroom
- Evacuations after floods in northern Argentina - 4 inches of rain in 3 hours
- First US case of potentially deadly Chinese coronavirus confirmed in Washington state
- Driver rams car carrying 6 teenagers, killing 3, in California
- Mother admits to killing her 3 children in Phoenix, US
- Russian military engineers celebrate 319th anniversary of foundation with impressive drill
- Tulsi Gabbard announces defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
- Russian PM Mishustin announces first cabinet: Lavrov and Shoigu remain, but many fresh faces are among appointees
- Trump again offers U.S. 'help' in mediating India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir
- Co-opting nationalism: The case of Italy
- Defense, Foreign and Finance ministers retain their positions in new Russian government
- Here are four legal problems House Democrats have to face at impeachment trial
- Senate impeachment trial: Trump lawyers and Schiff go head-to-head accusing each other of obstruction
- US officials admit fueling Iran protests with covert tech programs to evade government internet controls
- Sore loser Killary STILL slagging Bernie three years later: 'Divisive', 'nobody likes him'
- Everyone I don't like is Hitler: Netanyahu shamelessly compares Iran to Nazis
- Kosovo-Serbia flights to restart after two decades
- North Korea says it will not be bound by nuclear testing pledge when the US fails on its commitments
- Trump's legal team calls impeachment articles 'an affront to the Constitution,' urges quick acquittal in Senate
- Iranian MP offers $3 million bounty to 'anyone' who takes out Trump
- SOTT Focus: How a Hidden Parliamentary Session Revealed Trump's True Motives in Iraq
- Putin replaces top Russian prosecutor with investigative official
- At Davos, Trump warns against believing 'prophets of doom', just before Green Greta takes to the stage
- 'Upping the ante'? Instead of seeking nukes, Iran threatens to quit Non-Proliferation Treaty
- Putin sends proposed constitutional amendments to parliament
- Documentary: Shokin heavily investigated Burisma, but media supports 'saint' Biden's bogus claims
- Lying through her teeth, AGAIN: Hillary defends past association with Weinstein, claiming 'how could we have known?'
- Heated demonstrations continue in Beirut, despite formation of new Hezbollah-approved government
- First US case of potentially deadly Chinese coronavirus confirmed in Washington state
- Driver rams car carrying 6 teenagers, killing 3, in California
- Mother admits to killing her 3 children in Phoenix, US
- Russian military engineers celebrate 319th anniversary of foundation with impressive drill
- France apology after history textbook links CIA to 9/11
- The infantilization of Western culture
- 'Russian spies' in Davos: A scandal or clickbait-chasing nothingburger?
- Queens of Gamergate Zoe Quinn & Anita Sarkeesian monetized feminist victimhood, then cheated their followers
- 2 more inmates killed in troubled Mississippi prison
- Georgia uses DNA sample and genealogy to solve rapes from 1999
- George Galloway: BBC faces existential threat. In the 21st century, it has nobody left to lie to
- New UK govt proposes terrorists take lie-detector tests 'to prove they have reformed'
- 2 killed, 1 critically injured in chaotic stabbing, robbery & arson spree in Barcelona
- WHO Emergency Committee meet on Wednesday as China confirms sixth coronavirus death
- Australia's wild weather tipped to wreak havoc on grocery bills
- 'Absolute red alert': Journalist Glenn Greenwald charged with cybercrimes in Brazil
- Lawyer: Michael Avenatti too isolated in jail to help case
- 'Twice the wokeness'! New York Times eviscerated for dual endorsement of Warren/Klobuchar
- Yarrabubba is Earth's oldest known impact crater
- 6,600 year old aboriginal aquaculture system revealed by Australia's wildfires
- Ancient wonders: Five little-known archaeological sites in the UK
- Not your REAL dad: If you come from poverty & live in a city good odds your family tree is full of cuckolds, says pioneering study
- SOTT Focus: A History Lesson For Westerners Parrotting The Lie That Stalin 'Colluded With Hitler to Start WW2'
- Zodiacal system in Iron-Age Britain
- Rare Assyrian stone relief discovered in Iraq
- Retired Mossad agent's claims of Israel's 'greatest spy' at top of Egyptian establishment
- Best of the Web: What Poland Has to Hide About The Origins of World War II
- Best of the Web: 75th anniversary: Newly-released wartime docs debunk modern Polish myths about Soviet liberation of Warsaw
- Britain secretly funded Reuters in 1960s & 1970s declassified docs reveal
- Beach-combing Neanderthals dove for shells
- Mystery of early Neolithic house orientations solved
- Atoms for Peace vs. Atoms for War may be the only fix for Iran-US relations
- Columbus' claims of invading Caribs from South America not a myth, but were they cannibals?
- Java Man not so old after all says new research
- How a hilltop became the incubator for Israeli settler violence
- Now twenty years later, how did Putin do it?
- Padlock among finds at Lair of Glenshee Pictish homestead
- Recurring, natural climate change: 9th century Viking runestone records fears of '3-year-long winter'
- Physics shows that imperfections make perfect systems
- Incoming! NASA warns of TWO huge cosmic flybys in a single day following a busy period of NEO approaches to earth
- Can Nature create new genes from scratch?
- New facility to produce oxygen from Moon dust at unprecedented scale
- Gremlin: Pentagon contractor shows off maiden flight of a new 'swarm' drone
- Ingest and forget type medical devices coming soon
- UK research team first ever to video a chemical bond breaking and forming
- Cuttlefish wearing 3D glasses prove they utilize depth perception just like us
- Meteorite impact, not volcanoes led to dino extinction says study
- Forgotten trove of fossil feathers belonged to tiny polar dinosaurs
- Russian cosmonaut Ryazansky says joint mission to Mars isn't science fiction and could help ease political tensions
- New mysterious radio flash discovered
- Asteroid, not volcanoes, led to death of the dinosaurs - Yale study
- An ant colony has memories that its individual members don't have
- New research shows women's blood vessels age faster than men's
- Flashback: US military specialist on Suter ELINT systems: 'We can fool enemy radar and missiles by manipulating space and time'
- Scientists detect unusual burst of gravitational waves in space: Is Betelgeuse going supernova?
- New comet discovered by Japanese astronomer
- 'Giant, shape-shifting stars' spotted near Milky Way's black hole
- SOTT Focus: How the Incoherent Theory of Evolution Distorts Our Thinking
- January brings record snowfall to Shuswap ski area, British Columbia - 56 inches in 9 days
- Mountain lion attacks small child at California park
- Floods and landslides leave 6 dead in Madagascar, more severe weather forecast
- Evacuations after floods in northern Argentina - 4 inches of rain in 3 hours
- Storm Gloria batters south of France - 'Most intense' winter storm to hit the region since 1982
- Shallow 6.4 earthquake kills one, injures others in China's Xinjiang region
- Countless cars and windows damaged as hailstorm tears through Canberra, Australia
- At least 20 dead birds show up in Matlacha Isles, Florida
- Storm Gloria hits eastern Spain, dumping huge amounts of snow and battering coast with record-high waves
- January is in full swing in the eastern half of the United States, new storm set to slam West Coast
- Newfoundland 24-hr time lapse video of blizzard
- Giant hail, 'apocalyptic' dust-storms batter bushfire-weary Australia
- Seven hikers missing in avalanche after heavy snowfall in Nepal
- Avalanche at Lake Tahoe ski resort kills one
- Snowmobiler dies after buried 6 feet by avalanche in Farmington Canyon, Utah
- Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits the South Sandwich Islands
- Nine killed, one missing after flash flood destroys bridge in Bengkulu, Indonesia
- UK approaches highest atmospheric pressure reading since 1957
- Flash floods, landslides kill 6 in Brazil after a month's worth of rainfall in 24 hours
- Struth: Flash flooding hits Gold Coast, Brisbane as storms sweep Queensland, Australia
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball spotted over Ottawa - Gatineau, Canada
- Rooftop cameras capture another meteor fireball over Madison, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball blazed over Anchorage, Alaska on 21 Dec 2019
- Meteor believed to have caused loud boom, flash of light in Saratoga County, New York
- Doorbell camera captures meteor fireball streaking over Saskatoon, Canada
- Spectacular meteor breaks up over Pacific island of Guam
- Meteor fireball flying through sky caught on doorbell camera in Hamden, Connecticut
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Greenville County, South Carolina
- Loud boom shakes houses, damages window in San Juan Islands, Washington
- NASA announces two asteroids will pass by Earth on Christmas and the day after
- 2017 meteor over Australia was a rare 'grazing fireball'
- Asteroid to fly past Earth on Friday the 13th
- Immune discovery 'may treat all cancer'
- Sunscreen chemicals absorbed into body, study finds
- Separation of plate and state: Keeping diet dogma out of the classroom
- Eating red meat 'vital' for health, expert says
- Human body temperature has declined steadily over the past 160 years
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #41 - GMO Stevia - Ruining the Sweetener We Don't Really Need
- Low doses of radiation used in medical imaging lead to mutations in cell cultures
- Bees absolutely love cannabis and it could help restore their populations
- Many aging doctors undergo memory tests to keep patients safe
- Common foods alter gut bacteria by influencing viruses
- British two-star Michelin chef Sat Bains refuses to cater to vegans
- America's most widely consumed oil, soybean oil, causes genetic changes in the brain
- Sepsis kills nearly 5 times as many Americans as breast cancer each year and is responsible for a fifth of worldwide deaths, study finds
- Toxic Hangover: The EPA is aggressively approving very dangerous pesticides
- How to destroy your health and your relationship with your parents at the same time
- Save the planet - by destroying farming?
- Chemicals in tap water cause thousands of cancer deaths across Europe - but the EU probably won't do anything about it
- In Alzheimer research, glucose metabolism moves to center stage
- New study definitively shows Glyphosate and Roundup disrupt the gut microbiome by inhibiting the shikimate pathway
- The critical role of nutrition in mental health
- How to be a mentally sovereign human
- Who wants to play the status game?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Living the Good Life - The Stoic Way
- Writing science fiction not reports provided greater understanding of concepts - study
- Learning is consolation for sorrow: What to do when the world gets you down
- The Power of Bad: How to overcome your brain's 'negativity bias'
- Mysteries of the human heart: The communication between heart and brain
- Question everything: The one habit that changed my life
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: That's the Spirit! The Stoic Philosophy of Pneuma
- The story of the camel, the lion, and the child: Nietzsche's three steps to a meaningful life
- 12 things I see happy people do (that unhappy people do not)
- Advice from Marcus Aurelius: A stoic way to start the day
- Build your own intellectual oasis
- Cradled by therapy
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Breathe Deep to Reap The Benefits of a Healthy Mind: The Tao of Natural Breathing
- Giving your children experiences instead of toys boosts their intelligence and happiness
- Procrastination is an emotion regulation problem, not a time management problem
- Social Nourishment + Restorative Solitude = Human Thriving
- Summarizing the evidence for sex differences in cognition
- Richard Dawkins discovers his ideal idiom and audience
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- The elephant in the room!
- Obese ISIS leader dubbed 'Jabba the Hutt' captured and hauled off in a TRUCK by Iraqi police
- Best actor in 'Role as a crippled old Pervert' category goes to Harvey Weinstein
- Airports rake in revenue after allowing travelers to turn off CNN for a fee
- CNN attacks Babylon Bee: 'The Internet is only big enough for one fake news site'
- As part of settlement with Nick Sandmann, CNN hosts must wear MAGA hats during all broadcasts
- Rescue kitty has been dubbed "Baby Yoda" cat
- 'Earth entered transient Black Hole during 9/11' says new evidence provided by NASA
- The impeachment circus explained
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
Taal volcano, Philippines
Quote of the Day
I'm not afraid of storms, for I'm learning to sail my ship.
- Aeschylus
Recent Comments
Apparently it's nearly impossible to describe evolution without constantly personifying abstract things like evolution itself or natural...
This is hilarious! I love the comments. The truth accidentally slips out, almost like a Freudian slip! It reminds me of Harry Potter's, "He Who...
Superior training, equipment and tactics at a fraction of the cost of western corporate equivalents. [Link]
She absolutely deserves to win. She will absolutely lose. It will probably be thrown out of court by the liberal judge based on the liberal...
Again with the dating references. This comparison of age with things unknown means nothing to me. Tell me again when you think the Great Pyramid...
She will absolutely lose. It will probably be thrown out of court by the liberal judge based on the liberal lawyer's "arguments".
i.e. we could all be killed if we cross this O.G. hag.