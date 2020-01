© Fox News



Sidney Powell: "And I've now found a witness who says the original 302 did in fact say that Flynn was honest with the agents."

Attorney Sidney Powell joined Larry O'Conner on WMAL on Friday morning.Sidney Powell filed a motion in October revealing that General Flynn was indeed set up by the FBI with an ambush, damaging leaks and altered 302 reports.Powell revealed that former FBI lawyer Lisa Page EDITED General Mike Flynn's 302 report, then lied to the DOJ about the edits. A 302 summary report consists of contemporaneous notes taken by an FBI agent when interviewing a subject.the filing said."Page didn't recall whether she took part in editing the FD-302," the filing stated.Included was a discussion between Lisa Page and her paramour Peter Strzok talking about editing Flynn's 302 report.So where are the original FBI notes taken on January 24, 2017? The government now says if they exist, they wouldn't be any different than the reports drafted 2 weeks after the ambush interview!Sidney Powell disagrees and today she announced on WMAL that she has a witness who can back her up.Via Conservative Treehouse