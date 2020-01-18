© Secretary of Environment of Tarija



Chuquisaca Department

Tarija Department

La Paz Department

Cochabamba Department

Severe weather includinhas affected several departments in Bolivia since 11 January 2020, with at least 6 fatalities reported.In Chuquisaca Department, a storm and heavy rain caused the Quirpinchaca river to overflow, flooding several districts in Sucre City from around 13 January. Over 60 families were affected.In Tarija Department, heavy rain caused a river to overflow in Cercado Province on 15 January. The government news agency ABI said around 5 families had to be evacuated from their homes.A state of emergency was declared in 3 municipalities of La Paz Department on 14 January after torrential rain triggered flooding and landslides. Flooding was reported in areas of Guanay, Mapiri and Sorata municipalities.A hailstorm from 11 to 12 January caused damage in Arque Municipality, Cochabamba Department, affecting 60 families.According to National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi), theSenamhi recently issued warnings for rivers in other departments, in particular in Beni and Pando in the north.