The proposal had been one of the nation's broadest, but it came under intense criticism from vaccine skeptics.It began as one of the nation's broadest proposed bans on religious exemptions to childhood vaccines.The Senate president, Stephen M. Sweeney, maintained that science, not protesters, would eventually emerge victorious."It's going to get done," Mr. Sweeney, a Democrat, said, repeating a vow he had made since last month when a far more sweeping version of the bill passed in the Assembly but failed to win enough support in the Senate. Democrats control both chambers."They can bang on their drums and their sirens and their truck horns," Mr. Sweeney said over the din of protesters after it became clear that the measure was a single vote shy of passage. "This is a real public health emergency."Senator Loretta Weinberg, a Democrat and a sponsor of the legislation, said that the Senate would immediately reintroduce a new version of the bill and begin the process anew. This time, she said, the Legislature might hold public hearings with doctors and scientists to debunk opponents' concerns.The proposed compromise did nothing to quell the anger of the hundreds of protesters, who packed the courtyards outside the State House on Monday, as they have done regularly over the past two months. Children banged on makeshift drums as parents shouted into megaphones. One man sounded what appeared to be a shofar, the ram's horn instrument used for Jewish religious purposes.After the Senate adjourned just after 6 p.m. without voting on the vaccine measure, on the final day of a two-year legislative session, the crowd outside roared."Thank you, God," one group chanted.The intensity of the prolonged protest was unlike anything in Trenton in over a decade, many longtime lawmakers and lobbyists said.States that have limited or revoked religion-based vaccination exemptions include California, Mississippi, Maine and New York , which was at the epicenter of a measles outbreak last year.In New Jersey, Assemblyman Herb Conaway, a Democrat and a practicing doctor who was one of the legislation's sponsors, defended the compromise bill in an interview before it unraveled. "We've had to make some concessions," Dr. Conaway said.Avi Schnall, the New Jersey director of Agudath Israel of America, which had lobbied against ending religious exemptions, agreed that the compromise might be worse than the original bill."It sets a new standard: that we are only concerned about the health and well-being of the public school children," he said.Later, Rabbi Schnall said he was gratified by the final outcome."We are relieved that the majority of the state legislators were willing to be bold enough and strong enough to stand up for religious freedom," he said.Dr. David Cennimo, an assistant professor of infectious diseases at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said any legislation that made it harder to obtain exemptions from immunization was a "good step forward," particularly in a disease-filled world made smaller by air travel."We are one flight away from whatever the next thing is, especially in this area of the country," Dr. Cennimo said in an interview.But he said he had concerns about the differences the bill would create between public and private schools, and the potential risk that a large number of unvaccinated children could attend school together."You're going to potentially cluster all these susceptible kids in the same place," he said.Alison Drzymkowski of Point Pleasant, who was in Trenton on Monday and last month to rally against the bill, said she was "hesitantly excited" that it had not passed."Not overjoyed, because it's not gone for good," said Ms. Drzymkowski, 31, who has two children. "But I feel really proud that I was able to assemble with people and fight for our rights, and legislators listened."