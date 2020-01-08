The following is the summary of reports regarding Abdul-Mehdi's comments during the January 5 vote of the Iraqi Parliament. These reports have been nor officially confirmed nor denied by the Prime Minister office.
Abdul-Mehdi adressed the US hostile actions against the country. For example, the politician reportedly said that the US refused to complete the infrastructure and electricity grid projects unless it is promised 50% of oil revenues. The Prime Minister refused to make the concession.
Then, when the Prime Minister visited China and reached an important agreement to undertake construction of the projects instead of the US, President Donald Trump allegedly called him, telling him to rescind the agreement with China, otherwise there would be massive demonstrations against him, that would force him out of his seat.
HINT: A 50-person Iraqi delegation visited China in 2019 and that protests began on October 1st, observed a religious holiday, and then ramped up once again on October 25th. The flames of the protests were further fanned by mainstream media outlets.Then, when massive demonstrations materialized against Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Trump once again allegedly called him. The US President allegedly threatened to position US marine snipers "atop the highest buildings," who will target and kill protesters and security forces alike in an attempt to pressure the Prime Minister.
Instead of complying, Adel Abdul-Mahdi refused and handed in his resignation and the US still attempt to pressure him in cancelling the supposed deal with China.
Later on, when the Iraqi Minister of Defense publicly said that a third side was targeting both protesters and security forces alike, Abdul-Mahdi allegedly received a new call from Trump who threatened to kill both him and the Minister of Defense if they kept talking about this "third side".
Furthermore, the Iraqi Pirme Minister revealed that Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was invited to Iraq to take part in reconciliation negotiations with Saudi Arabia when he was assassinated by the US.
On January 6th, Russia and China blocked an anti-Iranian resolution in the UN Security Council, which caused US discontent. Russia and China said any statement by the U.N. Security Council on the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad should also include the latest developments.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Zhang's remarks."We have seen more events taking place, especially the unilateral action from the United States," China's U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, told reporters. "If the council is supposed to do something, we should have complete coverage of the whole thing."
The US Embassy in New Delhi in India is closed due to mass protests. Protesters burn flags of the USA and Israel."The press statement was nearly ready. It was agreed upon, at least with us and with the U.S.. However then, on 3 January, there was that strike on the airport in Baghdad. To ignore this and not to take this into account in the overall context would be impossible," Nebenzia told reporters.
The Prime Minister of Malaysia called on Muslim countries to unite to protect themselves from foreign attacks and killings.
Thus, it appears that recent US actions have, once again, undermined its global hegemony and especially may end up reducing its influence in the Middle East, likely counter to its initial plans.