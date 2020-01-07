Marin
© REUTERS
Ms Marin heralded the idea as 'the next step' in working life
Finland's new Prime Minister has called for the introduction of a flexible working schedule that would involve a four-day week and six-hour days.

Sanna Marin, the youngest female head of government in the world , has announced the intention to trial the initiative, which she claims could be "the next step" in working life.

The 34-year-old leads a five party centre-left coalition - all led by women.

The Social Democratic Party leader told NewEurope: "I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life."

Currently the typical working week in Finland is eight hours a day, five days a week.

Since 1996 Finnish workers have had the right to start or finish work three hours earlier or later.

In 2015, Sweden trialled six hour working days and found that employees were happier, wealthier and more productive.