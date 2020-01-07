© REUTERS



Finland's new Prime Minister has called for the introduction of a flexible working schedule that would involve a four-day week and six-hour days.Sanna Marin, the youngest female head of government in the world , has announced the intention to trial the initiative, which she claims could be "the next step" in working life.The 34-year-old leads a five party centre-left coalition - all led by women.The Social Democratic Party leader told NewEurope:Currently the typical working week in Finland is eight hours a day, five days a week.Since 1996 Finnish workers have had the right to start or finish work three hours earlier or later.