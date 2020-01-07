© Adam Rountree/AP

The United States accused Russia and China on Monday of blocking a U.N. Security Council statement underscoring the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises after a Dec. 31 attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.Such statements by the 15-member Security Council have to be agreed on by consensus.The U.S. mission to the United Nations said 27 countries spoke out against the attack on the Baghdad embassy "in stark contrast to the United Nations Security Council's silence due to two permanent members - Russia and China - not allowing a statement to proceed."Militiamen and their supporters protesting deadly U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Dec. 31. U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran for "orchestrating" the attack on the embassy.On Friday, Iran's most prominent general, Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport, an attack that carried U.S.-Iranian hostilities into uncharted waters.Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Zhang's remarks."The press statement was nearly ready. It was agreed upon, at least with us and with the U.S.. However then,," Nebenzia told reporters.