Nancy Pelosi
© Aurora Samperio | NurPhoto | Getty Images
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks about the remaining legislative business and the House of Representatives vote to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump during her final weekly news conference of 2019 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2019.
The House of Representatives will introduce and vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit President Donald Trump's military actions regarding Iran, according to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a letter to colleagues Sunday, Pelosi said the resolution is similar to one introduced in the Senate by Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia.

"It reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days," she said.

Kaine introduced his resolution on Friday. It seeks a debate and vote to prevent escalation of hostilities with Iran.

Democrats have complained that Trump did not notify lawmakers before carrying out a drone strike that killed Iran's top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

His killing has caused already-tense relations between the U.S. and Iran to worsen and fueled concerns of outright war in the region. On Sunday, Iraq's parliament passed a resolution calling for U.S. troops to be expelled from the country. Trump has threatened to slap sanctions on Iraq in retaliation.

In her letter, Pelosi said the Trump administration's "provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials" had endangered U.S. "service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran."

"As Members of Congress, our first responsibility is to keep the American people safe. For this reason, we are concerned that the Administration took this action without the consultation of Congress and without respect for Congress's war powers granted to it by the Constitution," she wrote.

While the resolution could win approval in the Democrat-controlled House, its passage in the majority Republican Senate is uncertain.