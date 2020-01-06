Source: https://video.moqawama.org/details.php?cid=1&linkid=2088
[Nasrallah begins by praising God and invoking His blessings on the Prophet and his family, then recites this Quran verse:
"Think not of those who are slain in God's way as dead. Nay, they live, finding their sustenance in the presence of their Lord. They rejoice in the bounty provided by God: And with regard to those left behind, who have not yet joined them (in their bliss), the (Martyrs) glory in the fact that on them is no fear, nor shall they grieve. They glory in the Grace and the bounty from God, and in the fact that God suffereth not the reward of the Faithful to be lost (in the least)." (Quran, 3, 169-171.)Then Nasrallah briefly recalls the identity of the martyrs.]
What happened on the night of Thursday, January 2, 2020 is a pivotal point between two stages in the history of the region. It's the beginning of a new phase, a new history, not just for Iran or Iraq, but for the whole region.
[Nasrallah stresses that if Qassem Soleimani worked tirelessly for the Liberation of Middle Eastern Peoples, on a personal level, he ardently desired martyrdom, just like Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Nasrallah sends his congratulations and condolences to their families, and insists that their death is an illusory success for the enemy but a real achievement for the Resistance Axis.]Today, I will speak directly about this major and decisive event. What happened? Why did it happen? Why was Hajj Qassem, and alongside him Abu Mahdi, targeted? What are the objectives of this assassination? Where is the region going? And finally, what is our stance, what is our duty, what is our responsibility? Because I said that we are now at a completely new stage (of the confrontation against the United States).
Of course, this will not be the topic of my speech, but if I wanted to talk about the personality of Hajj Qassem, his qualities, his characteristics, his piety, his courage, his aptitudes, his knowledge & knowhow, his strategic thinking, his humility, etc., etc., etc., all these beautiful qualities that were his, if I wanted to talk about his successes, his efforts, his jihad, his sacrifices, and the same for Hajj Abu Mahdi, I would have to speak for hours, days and weeks. But we will find another time for that, God willing. What I have to mention is the heart of the matter, in order to base our reaction on the facts. What happened?
On the evening of Thursday, January 2, overnight... I take 2 minutes to clarify all this in detail, because this will be the basis of all my speech. Hajj Qasem and a brother of his have publicly left Damascus Airport for Baghdad Airport. At Baghdad airport, Hajj Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, accompanied by his brothers-in-arms among those in charge of the Popular Mobilization Units (Hachd al-Cha'bi), were waiting to greet him.
After they got into cars, and drove a certain distance, the whole procession, all the cars in the procession were hit by sophisticated missiles from the sky, fired from American planes, in a barbaric manner. You all saw the pictures. The destruction of the cars and the dislocation of everything inside was ensured by the barbarity of the strike. Our two dear commanders found martyrdom, with all those who accompanied them, all of them becoming shredded and cremated corpses to the point that it was very difficult to reconstruct the bodies.
Let me say that I knew Hajj Qassem, Hajj Abu Mahdi and the brothers who accompanied them very well, and I know that Soleimani (ardently) desired martyrdom. But maybe what happened to him exceeded his expectations. He ended up headless, like Imam Hussein, and without arms, like Abbas (brother of Imam Hussein), and his body was completely torn to pieces, like Ali Akbar (son of Imam Hussein, all killed in Karbala ). I don't know if that's what Hajj Qassem and Hajj Abu Mahdi had in mind.
So they all became shredded and burnt corpses to the point where it was very difficult to put the body pieces back together.
After a few hours, the United States Department of Defense issued a statement in which it claimed responsibility for the operation, stating that the assassination was carried out on the orders of President Trump. Then, the American press releases taking credit the operation followed one after another, as did the press conferences: the US Secretary of State, the Defense Secretary, the National Security Advisor, up to Trump himself in his various Tweets, in which he boasts of having personally ordered the assassination of Hajj Soleimani, mentioning the reasons which led him to do so, and which are nothing but shameless lies.
So we are faced with a public and clear crime, perfectly clear. The one who ordered it admits himself to having done so: Trump. The perpetrator of the assassination makes its guilt clear: the United States Minister of Defense and the United States military, and American forces operating in the region, whether inside or outside Iraq, which is merely a detail.
Therefore, we are not facing a secret or opaque assassination operation, such as a car bomb, a suicide attack, a trap by unknown perpetrators, which would require a commission of inquiry to identify the culprits, with assumptions and uncertainties, etc. not at all. We are faced with a clear, extremely clear crime, for which the US frankly claims responsibility.
These are the two lines on which we must base our response: Trump, the US President, ordered the U.S. military to commit this crime, and U.S. military forces did it in the manner I mentioned. Things are therefore very clear.
Second point: why was this crime committed, so openly and so publicly? Everything was done openly, and claimed formally and publicly, Trump boasting about it in front of the whole world, so as to leave no doubt. There are two reasons for this.
The first is the failure of all previous assassination attempts "without fingerprints", without leaving traces or evidence. Several attempts have been made. Some attempts to assassinate Hajj Qassem have been made public, others remain secret to this day. And the last attempt... See the satanic and infernal spirit with which the Americans and the Israelis act, in what they prepared to liquidate the Hajj Qassem in Kerman (his hometown). The group preparing the assassination was arrested after bringing the explosives there. They planned to buy a house near a Husseiniya, and to dig a tunnel from their house to reach the basement of the Husseiniya, to place an enormous quantity of explosives there, because the Hajj Qassem goes there every year during religious commemorations to celebrate mourning ceremonies (of Imam Hussein) in this Husseiniya. From 4,000 to 5,000 people usually attend. They were ready to kill up to 5,000 people in the Husseiniya to make sure they killed Hajj Qassem Soleimani. So see this (extreme) criminal mentality. God the Almighty and the Most High protected him, and chose for him this type of martyrdom, as His Eminence the Supreme Guide said, because he deserves this type of martyrdom, this level of martyrdom.
On the one hand, therefore, it was the failure of all previous assassinations without trace or evidence that prompted them to resort to public action and to act openly.
The second point which explains this action in this precise context, and in this public way, is the set of situations and circumstances in our region, the failures (of the American Axis) and the successes (of the Resistance Axis), the stage of the struggle we have reached, until recent developments in Iraq, and all this on the eve of the American presidential elections. This is what I will discuss in detail.
[Audience: Greetings on the Prophet and his family]
It is by presenting this whole situation in detail that we can all understand the situation and determine what is everyone's responsibility to thwart the objectives of the assassination.
[Nasrallah then makes a list of all the failures of the current Administration since Trump's election: Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Palestine and the Deal of the Century of which nobody talks anymore, Iraq... Iran in particular is a dismal failure and a humiliation for Trump, who was reduced to ask other heads of State to beg Iran to negotiate or at the very least talk to him, without success. In his foreign policy, he has no success to put forward for the next elections, except for the 450 billion extorted from Saudi Arabia, huge arms sales to Arab countries and the recognition of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel, insignificant compared to his objectives and to the victories of the Resistance Axis].Faced with all these blatant failures, Trump therefore decided to pursue a new policy. We are not facing an isolated crime: in the yes of Washington, this assasination is not an event that can be overcome, and after which an agreement (with Iran) can be reached, not at all. This is not how they see it. For them, it's only the beginning. It's the start of a new phase of US (aggression) in the region. We are not the ones who are going to attack them. On Thursday, January 2, they launched a new kind of war in the region.
This is why the current Administration has thought about what it should do in order to overturn the equations, weaken and break the Axis of Resistance, undermine Iran, restore confidence in its allies and its instruments in the region, regain its prestige, gain internal credit for the presidential elections, impose its conditions in the region, and achieve some success in its foreign policy. So they looked for what they could do.
It couldn't be a war, because war is a dangerous adventure. Israel is already caught up in the issue of the Gaza Strip, which it does not know how to resolve. A war against Lebanon is no easy task for Israel. I'm not saying it's impossible for them to launch it, but I'm saying it's very difficult and unlikely in the near future. Anyone who listened to the Israeli Chief of staff a few days ago understands what I'm saying. Trump knows that a war against Iran would be huge, dangerous and extremely adventurous. Therefore, they looked for what they could do short of starting a war, and which would not lead to a war. What could the United States do to bring us to a new phase, new equations and different conditions?
This is where we come to Qassem Soleimani. So they came up with the idea of hitting the heart of the Axis of Resistance. Who is the central element? They did a study on this, and we were following that closely. A few weeks ago, Hajj Qassem was with me, and I told him that. And Glory to God, Wednesday, the first day of the year, Qassem Soleimani visited me in Lebanon, for no particular reason, he just came to see me and greet me (because we were very close brothers), and we discussed things and others. I told him it was a great beginning of the year for me because it started with his meeting, his company and the pleasure of contemplating his noble face. But shortly before, I had told him that the American media & publications were focusing on him, that his photo was on the front pages, and that he was presented as "the irreplaceable General". This was media and political preparation for his assassination. Of course, the Hajj Qassem laughed, and replied that he hoped so, asking me to pray for his martyrdom. When we were talking about Kerman's failed attack, I used to say to him, "Praise be to God, He saved you", but he replied that he had lost an opportunity (to find martyrdom). This was his way of seeing things.
The United States therefore prepared the ground for the assassination of Hajj Qassem Soleimani. They had observed the Axis of Resistance, and saw that wherever they went, they found him. [Nasrallah lists all the battlefields where Soleimani has played a major role for decades in the victories and the development of the Resistance's military capacities: Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Iran itself...].
Israel considers Qassem Soleimani the most dangerous man ever since their creation. They speak of Qassem Soleimani as the man who surrounded their usurping entity, threatening it with missiles from all sides, throughout the whole region. They speak of Qassem Soleimani as an existential threat for their entity. But they dared not kill him. They could have killed him in Syria, where his movements were public and not secret, the places where he was were known, on all fronts, in Boukamal, etc. But Israel did not dare to kill him, and left the task to the Americans.
Therefore, the central element, which represents the bond, attachment, strength, unity of destiny and objectives, which insufflated the same soul in all the countries, peoples and factions of the Resistance, was embodied by Qassem Soleimani. So they decided to kill this man, and publicly, openly, brazenly, because that was their goal. It wasn't gratuitous or just a media hype, it was voluntary, with psychological, morale, political and military goals. This overt assassination and this immediate and direct claim of responsibility by the United States after the assassination of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis served a specific vision and purpose for the Americans, and foreshadowed what was to come. They therefore committed this crime, hoping and still working for it to lead to weakness and discouragement in Iraq and in Iran, in order to shatter the strong bond that links together all the forces of the Axis of Resistance, as well as what binds them to the Islamic Republic of Iran. They hoped that Iran would be afraid, back off and make concessions, and they hope for many more things.
We must state the objectives of the assassination, because when we are going to talk about revenge, equal retribution and fair punishment, it should be understood that these are not two families or clans who fought, with dead on our side that would demand just as many dead on theirs. Not at all. The truth is that there are two rival projects in competition: the project of American-Israeli hegemony over our region, without it being necessary to go into the details specific to each country (Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Yemen , Gulf, etc.). There is a project of American-Israeli hegemony over our entire region, our holy places, oil and gas, water, our choices, etc. O my brother they even have ambitions on Syrian oil! They even covet Lebanese oil, which has not even been extracted yet! Against them, the opposing project is that of Resistance, independence, sovereignty, liberation and freedom, self-determination of peoples, the re-appropriation of our holy places by our (Arab-Muslim) Nation.
These are the two rival projects today. Some (countries & forces) work for the first project, others work for the second; others are lost, neither in one project nor in the other; others stand on the heights, waiting to see who will win to join him; and finally some do not even know where they are and where they want to go. But those who know what they want are in one of these two Axes.
This is the situation confirmed by the crime of January 2.
What is our responsibility after this assassination? How should we react? This will be the last part of my speech.
[Nasrallah explains that Washington's main objective was to frighten and subdue Iran, but that the immediate response from Iranian officials and people has already made it clear that this would not be the case, as evidenced by unanimous promises of violent reprisals from the political & military leadership, and the presence of millions of Iranians in the streets for the funeral of Soleimani. He invites the United States to draw lessons from it, and advises Pompeo to turn off his TV today and tomorrow and watch the streets of Iran instead of relying on his advisors.As for us, the Resistance movements, we must do two things.
Regarding Iraq, Nasrallah explains that Trump hoped to scare local leaders and forces, dislocate their ranks and move them away from Iran to strengthen the declining American influence, but the very opposite happened: the whole country is united with Iran and against the United States, whose departure will be required politically and obtained through diplomacy or force of arms, despite all the American pressures that have already started. No American soldier will remain in Iraq, and the least response by Iraqi forces to the assassination of their leaders will be the complete expulsion of American soldiers from Iraq, or even more. No one will back down because of these assassinations, because death, even of great commanders, is a natural thing in the history of wars, especially wars of this magnitude. After the liberation from ISIS orchestrated by Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second liberation will take place against the new US occupation, by the blessing of the blood of the martyrs. In Syria and Yemen, the struggle will continue resolutely until the final victory.]
First, one of Trump's goals was to scare us, to terrify us all. He is already starting to talk about the next people on his list (of personalities to be murdered), giving precise names. He tries to scare the Resistance movements and their leaders throughout the region, so that they back off and no longer bear their responsibilities.
The first response of the Resistance movements, which has already been formulated but which I repeat, is that they will remain attached to their objectives and to their central cause (Palestine) and their fundamental struggle (against Israel), without backing down, weakening or fearing anything. The ranks of all the movements have tightened more, and their integration is strengthening; on the psychological and moral levels, the assassination of Soleimani will bring additional impetus to the whole Axis of Resistance to achieve its objectives. The Axis of Resistance feels that it is on the threshold of a great strategic victory at the level of the whole region. Because this assassination reveals the level of anger in the United States, and the extent of their failures, powerlessness and frustration, that lead them to carry out an act of such stupidity.
So we are on the verge of great victories, and it is not the death of one of our great commanders that can shake us, on the contrary. We will carry his blood, his standard and his goals to all battlefields, moving forward with deep-rooted determination, willpower and faith, and a desire to find martyrdom as great as Qassem Soleimani's.
[Audience: At your service, O Nasrallah!]
Those who threaten us with assassination and death, hoping that we will weaken and back off, we remind them of History, and we answer them that we are the descendants of (Imam Hussein) who declared to his enemies: "Do you threaten me with death? But death is a habit for us, and the greatest honor that God can bestow on us is martyrdom!"
[Audience: At your service, O Nasrallah!]
And the second responsibility of the Resistance movements is to help each other and coordinate their actions, and to continue their efforts to strengthen themselves and develop their power and their capacities, because it seems that the region is heading towards a completely different direction and situation. The martyrdom of Hajj Qassem Soleimani is an event that affects the whole region, and must in no way lead to weakness or discouragement in the pursuit of the measures and programs he directed. Likewise, the martyrdom of Abu Mahdi in Iraq must not prevent the pursuit of measures aimed at developing the forces which defend Iraq, its dignity, its holy places and its choices, against all occupiers and all forms of terror.
I finally come to the (appropriate) response (to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani). What is the right price to exact for his blood? The identity of those responsible for this (heinous) crime is clear, and they must be duly punished. I will not speak according to the logic of (tribal) revenge, etc.
The question of Hajj Soleimani is very different (from any other). If for example the United States had struck a particular Iranian objective, like installations, an organization, even a personality other than Hajj Qasem Soleimani, that is to say not responsible for all the actions of the Resistance Axis, we could all consider that it is 'only' an aggression against Iran and that it is Iran's business to retaliate (on its own). But Qassem Soleimani is not just an Iranian affair. Qassem Soleimani concerns the whole Axis of Resistance. Qassem Soleimani, concerns all the forces of the Resistance. Qassem Soleimani concerns Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan and any country in which there are noble Resistants, supporters and lovers of the Resistance. Qassem Souleimani concerns the whole (Arab-Muslim) Nation. It is not a simple Iranian affair in which the Iranians would be the only ones to determine where, how and when they will strike back, and where (we could wash our hands of it by saying that) it is their business, and that it is up to them to make the decision they deem appropriate. Whatever Iran does, (the other factions of) the Resistance will not be exempt from their responsibility.
Today I also declare to you, and I say to my brothers and sisters there, as well as to all our friends in the forces, factions, parties and States of the Axis of Resistance, that Iran won't ask anything from you. Iran will ask you absolutely nothing. They will not ask you to act, and they will not refrain you from acting. As far as Iran is concerned, it will decide for itself what to do, and the will of the Iranian people, officials and commanders has been clearly expressed (forceful revenge). But as far as the Axis of Resistance forces are concerned, it is up to them to decide how they will react and behave in the face of this event. And this is why if anyone in the Resistance forces across the region decides to enact revenge, it will be their own decision, their own will and their own choice. They are not Iranian instruments or puppets. I tell you frankly: Iran will ask nothing of its friends, allies and those it has supported, defended and assisted for 40 years. Iran will ask absolutely nothing from anyone.
Iran is in mourning today because it lost one of its greatest men, one of its greatest leaders, one of its greatest commanders and one of its greatest heroes and symbols. But Iran will not ask for anything.
As for us (Hezbollah), you (the other Resistance movements), people, friends, our brothers and those who love us, how will we react? Are we going to be content with condolences, press releases and funeral ceremonies? It is not an attack on Iran, but on the entire Axis of Resistance. (For the United States) it is about preparing for a new stage (of their aggression) and achieving (similar) successes for the United States and Israel in the region. They are ready to target everyone to serve American and Israeli interests.
We must all, through our region and our (Arab-Muslim) Nation, work to enact the right price for this blood that was shed. What is the right price? I will be very clear. Because we already have such an experience (with our various responses against the Israeli aggressions), and I will not go into these details. The issue is open to debate, and we see such discussions today, in meetings, on social media, even in Iran, in newspapers, in the media, etc., where we read that the fair price must consist in the assassination of a personality of the same importance & value as Qassem Soleimani. Who could it be? The Chief of Staff of the American Army? The US Defense Secretary? Intermediate commanders? In reality, there is no personality whose value is comparable to that of Qassem Soleimani or Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. No one comes close to them in their ranks. Qassem Soleimani's shoe is better than the head of Trump and of all of his administration & Chiefs of staff! Qassem Soleimani's mere shoe!
[Audience: At your service, O Nasrallah!]
There is no equivalent to Qassem Soleimani or Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis so that one could decide to do justice by killing them, thus obtaining revenge. Never. The fair retribution, the fair price of his blood is this, frankly and clearly: the American military presence in the region. (Ending) the American military presence in our region (is the only appropriate revenge for the death of Soleimani).
[Audience: Death to America!]
I'm talking about all the American military bases...
[Audience: Death to America! O God, protect us Nasrallah!]
I am talking about (targeting) all American military bases, American military ships, and all American officers and soldiers who are in our region, in our countries and on our lands. It's the US military that killed these martyrs, and they will pay the price. This is the equation. When we present it (as clearly as I do)...
Of course, we are not talking about the American people. And I want to be very clear about this. We are not going to (target) the American people, the American citizens. All over our region, we find American citizens: traders, media employees and journalists, companies, engineers, doctors, etc. I'm not talking about picking on them, and picking on them is forbidden to us. More than that, I tell you that attacking American civilians and citizens, anywhere, serves Trump's policy. This would serve Trump's policy, as he could then more rightly speak about terrorism. The battle, the confrontation and the equal retaliation concern those who carried out this assassination, namely the American army, which is entirely in the arena of the battle, of the natural and legitimate response, of the just reaction against criminals, murderers and occupiers: (they are fair game everywhere in the Middle East).
This is what I think is (the equal retaliation), and I take personal responsibility for my words. Some may say that I am exaggerating, but that is not at all the case: I consider the situation in its right proportions. These are its true proportions. If we allow the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi and their companions (in such a barbaric & brazen way) to go unpunished , then I assure you that this will only be the beginning, the dangerous beginning (of Washington's new aggression campaign) against all the Resistance movements and all their leaders, all the States and entities of the Resistance, the Axis of Resistance, the Palestinian cause and the cause of Al-Quds (Jerusalem). After that, the region would be subjected to a large American and Israeli aggression.
If we let it go unanswered, whatever we do next, all that is dearest to us in this world will be lost. Can I be clearer than that? Can we accept that our blood, our dignity, our countries, our choices and our people be spilled and squandered (with impunity) and that our holy places be (definitively) given away to the Zionists... We will never accept it. If some are willing to accept it, that's their problem.
You could tell me that this is a point of dispute: yes, it is a point of discord, a point of debate, and has been for a long time. It's not new. It's been a long time (that the Arab-Muslim world has been divided between the countries, parties & forces that submit to the United States and Israel, and those that resist). In Lebanon, at least since 1982, we do not agree on this.
On the other hand, if the forces of the Resistance and the peoples of the region are heading in this direction (retaliation and Resistance), I assure you that the Americans will leave our region. They will leave the Middle East humiliated, defeated, terrified, running for their lives, as they have done in the past. As they have done in the past. The fighters ready for sacrifice and martyrdom who expelled the Americans from our region (and in particular from Lebanon, with the Beirut barracks bombings that killed 241 US Marines and 58 French servicemen) in the past are still present, and in numbers much more numerous than ever.
[Audience: At your service, O Nasrallah!]
The mujahedeen and resistance fighters who expelled US troops from our region in the past were very small, oppressed, despised through the land, afraid that men, might despoil and kidnap them ("Call to mind when ye were a small (band), despised through the land, and afraid that men might despoil and kidnap you; But He provided a safe asylum for you, strengthened you with His aid, and gave you Good things for sustenance: that ye might be grateful." Quran, 8, 26). But today we are (whole) peoples, (battlehardened) forces, (armed) factions and (powerful) armies, whose capabilities are colossal.
[Audience: At your service, O Nasrallah!]
If the peoples of our region are working towards this goal, what will be the consequence of all this? When speaking with such frankness and clarity, there is no point in having megaphones or uttering void & tasteless threats. When, and I describe it precisely, when the coffins of American soldiers and officers will begin to flow, when they'll come in a vertical position and leave for the United States in a horizontal position, Trump and his Administration will know that they have lost the region and will lose the elections. Within the Axis of Resistance, our will and our objective must be the following: the answer to the murder of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi is to expel American forces from our entire region!
[Audience: At your service, O Nasrallah!]
If we achieve this goal, and we will achieve it God willing, the Liberation of Al-Quds, of the Palestinian people, the full return of all Palestine and all the holy places of Palestine to the Arab-Muslim Nation will be very close, a stone's throw away. When the United States leaves our region, these Zionists will pack up and leave (hastily). It may not even require a battle against Israel.
[Audience: O God, protect Nasrallah for us!]
I will conclude by saying that Trump the ignoramus, and the fools around him, do not know what they have done. They seem oblivious to the meaning & consequences of their act.
[The audience sings the praises of Soleimani.]
These fools and ignorant people don't know what they did. The next few days will reveal it to them. I declare to them, in the words of the great Zeinab, peace be upon her (after the martyrdom of her brother, Imam Hussein, and of the majority of the members of his family): O Trump and O Americans, "You do not realize the value of our blood that you have just shed. You don't realize the value of the blood you've just shed, and the bodies you've just torn (savagely)." It's not just any blood. It's not just any body. It's a whole different story.
Today, this is the right price for the blood of Qassem Soleimani and the blood of Imad Moghniyeh, 'Abbas al-Mousawi, Ragheb Harb and Mostafa Bardeddine (martyred leaders of Hezbollah), of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and of all the martyrs of this (Arab-Muslim) Nation.
[Audience: At your service, O Nasrallah!]
We do not make this (major) decision because of the anger or enthusiasm of the moment, on the contrary. I wrote about Hajj Qassem that personally, I was jubilant about his martyrdom (which he desired and deserved so much). I am very happy for him. He (finally) found peace (and eternal bliss). He is a man who has spent his life in exertion and efforts, and who has grown enormously tired. From his most tender youth, before his 20th birthday, he was on the front lines and on the battlefields. It was time for him to rest. Thank God, God the Most High and Exalted has generously granted him this long life, up to 62 years. It is a great blessing from God the Most High (in view of the constant dangers to which he was exposed on all fronts, being very often on the front lines). We are in no way under the spell of excitement or anger, let alone fear, on the contrary. We affirm that this pure and grandiose blood is an opportunity for the (Arab-Muslim) Nation, and can allow us to put an end to hegemony, occupation and Arrogance, even if the consequences would be serious (war), because the victories will be decisive and final, with the Grace of God.
With this blood, as with all the martyrs among our great and noble dear and beloved martyrs, we and you, O people of the Resistance, O masses of the Resistance, O the patients, the sincere and the wise, O the noblest, the most worthy and the most generous of peoples, we will continue on our path, and the blood of the martyrs will not have been shed in vain. And we will be victorious in the end.
[Audience: At your service, O Nasrallah!]
May the peace of God be upon you, as well as His Mercy and His blessings.
[Audience: At your service, O Nasrallah!]
Comment: See also: