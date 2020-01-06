"Think not of those who are slain in God's way as dead. Nay, they live, finding their sustenance in the presence of their Lord. They rejoice in the bounty provided by God: And with regard to those left behind, who have not yet joined them (in their bliss), the (Martyrs) glory in the fact that on them is no fear, nor shall they grieve. They glory in the Grace and the bounty from God, and in the fact that God suffereth not the reward of the Faithful to be lost (in the least)." (Quran, 3, 169-171.)

[Nasrallah stresses that if Qassem Soleimani worked tirelessly for the Liberation of Middle Eastern Peoples, on a personal level, he ardently desired martyrdom, just like Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Nasrallah sends his congratulations and condolences to their families, and insists that their death is an illusory success for the enemy but a real achievement for the Resistance Axis.]

[Nasrallah then makes a list of all the failures of the current Administration since Trump's election: Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Palestine and the Deal of the Century of which nobody talks anymore, Iraq... Iran in particular is a dismal failure and a humiliation for Trump, who was reduced to ask other heads of State to beg Iran to negotiate or at the very least talk to him, without success. In his foreign policy, he has no success to put forward for the next elections, except for the 450 billion extorted from Saudi Arabia, huge arms sales to Arab countries and the recognition of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel, insignificant compared to his objectives and to the victories of the Resistance Axis].

[Nasrallah explains that Washington's main objective was to frighten and subdue Iran, but that the immediate response from Iranian officials and people has already made it clear that this would not be the case, as evidenced by unanimous promises of violent reprisals from the political & military leadership, and the presence of millions of Iranians in the streets for the funeral of Soleimani. He invites the United States to draw lessons from it, and advises Pompeo to turn off his TV today and tomorrow and watch the streets of Iran instead of relying on his advisors.



Regarding Iraq, Nasrallah explains that Trump hoped to scare local leaders and forces, dislocate their ranks and move them away from Iran to strengthen the declining American influence, but the very opposite happened: the whole country is united with Iran and against the United States, whose departure will be required politically and obtained through diplomacy or force of arms, despite all the American pressures that have already started. No American soldier will remain in Iraq, and the least response by Iraqi forces to the assassination of their leaders will be the complete expulsion of American soldiers from Iraq, or even more. No one will back down because of these assassinations, because death, even of great commanders, is a natural thing in the history of wars, especially wars of this magnitude. After the liberation from ISIS orchestrated by Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second liberation will take place against the new US occupation, by the blessing of the blood of the martyrs. In Syria and Yemen, the struggle will continue resolutely until the final victory.]

The fair retribution, the fair price of his blood is this, frankly and clearly: the American military presence in the region. (Ending) the American military presence in our region (is the only appropriate revenge for the death of Soleimani).

Of course, we are not talking about the American people. And I want to be very clear about this. We are not going to (target) the American people, the American citizens.