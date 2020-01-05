© AFP/Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation



Iran's nuclear program "no longer faces any operating restrictions," a government statement cited by Iranian media said, adding thatTehran still vowed to continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and said that it could potentially return to fulfilling its obligations under the nuclear deal if sanctions imposed by Washington are lifted and Tehran's interests are respected.The measure was taken in response to America's unilateral exit from the agreement last year, which was followed by its reissuing of crippling sanctions against Iran.Washington's European allies desperately sought to preserve the deal struck in 2015 between Iran, France, Germany, the UK and the US, as well as Russia and China. Europe even attempted to create a special-purpose vehicle called INSTEX, intended to help European companies trade with Iran without fear of repercussions in the form of sanctions from across the Atlantic.It turned out to be not particularly effective, however, as theTehran repeatedly criticized Europe for failing to fulfill its commitments under the accord.