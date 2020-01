© Altaf Qadri, AP



© Gallup

The debacle in Afghanistan is only one case in a fundamentally flawed U.S. policy with worldwide consequences. New quasi-governments installed by U.S. "regime change" in country after country have proven more corrupt, less legitimate and less able to control their nation's territory than the ones the U.S. has destroyed.

Since the 2001 occupation of Afghanistan began, fighting has not stopped, destroying the country and leading to the U.S. spending an estimated $2 trillion on the war.American polling firm Gallup has found that Afghans are the saddest people on earth, finding that nearly nine in ten respondents are "suffering," in their own words, with zero percent claiming that they are currently "thriving." When asked to rate their life out of a score of ten, Afghans gave an average answer of 2.7, a record low for any country studied. Worse still,As the study mentioned , "the unprecedented finding highlights Afghans' near-universal lack of optimism." In more than a decade of data collection around the world on the topic, this is the first time that any population predicted that their future lives would be worse than their current ones. This, to Gallup, was "all the more notable" due to Afghanistan's very young population; two-thirds of those interviewed were aged 35 or under.. In fact, it explicitly warns against an American withdrawal, arguing that it would "strengthen the Taliban's grip" over the country, thus, tacitly endorsing the U.S. government and presenting the military as a force for good in the region.Since 2001, the occupation and fighting have not stopped, destroying the country in the process and leading to the U.S. spending an estimated $2 trillion on the war. The U.S. military and its allies are the number one killers in the country. Despite this, the Taliban is now in a stronger position than at any time in the last two decades, controlling more territory than it did in 2001.The human cost of the conflict is clear but quantifiable statistics are sparse.This is not the first time that Gallup has downplayed its explosive findings that imply a strongly anti-imperialist message.. Even in closely allied states like Germany, fear of America was highest. Pakistan was a distant second, buoyed by a large Indian vote in the survey. Gallup decided not to ask the question again. A December poll from the Pew Research Center also showed a majority of Mexicans consider the U.S. the greatest threat to their country.In December, the Afghanistan Papers were leaked to the Washington Post. In what political commentator Kyle Kulinski described as the worst media failure of 2019, the documents revealed that high-level military officers believed that the war was unwinnable, but that knowledge was kept from the public by the government who deliberately misled the public since the invasion. Kulinski decried the near "total lack of coverage" of the news. "We were lied to all throughout the war, every step of the way" he said; "18 years we've been at war...no good has come from it."On the Afghanistan Papers, MintPress News contributor Medea Benjamin said: She argued that there is a single premise that Washington "refuses to learn": that the underlying fault is not in how the U.S. tries to change societies through regime change, but in the "fundamental illegitimacy of regime change itself." While the Trump administration has made a few noises about a withdrawal from Afghanistan, successive regimes before it have made similar proclamations. And with the recent deployment of 4,000 extra troops to Iraq, it doesn't appear that the Middle East will have anything to smile about any time soon.